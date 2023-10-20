14 Bone-Chilling Photos That'll Screw You Over If You're Prone To Nightmares

It's spooky season!!! But hey, I don't need an excuse to pass my internet trauma over to you guys. Here are 14 photos from r/oddlyterrifying that scared the bejeezus out of me this week:

1."I saw the full mirror in my hotel room randomly shake, and discovered this space in the wall behind it."

—u/Schlower288

2."A dead whale on the brink of exploding."

—u/neapolitanbby

3."Here's what looks like a locked cage under my hotel shower. View from the toilet, at my most vulnerable."

—u/_AttilaTheNun_

4."This toilet threatening to cut my fingers off."

—u/shoobie-squid

5."The light blew out on a Canadian Wendy's sign."

—u/lauraintacoma

6."This Australian children’s cartoon called Dirtgirlworld."

—u/International_Car586

7."The folds in this curtain creating the illusion of a face."

—u/justadair

8."My mom's boyfriend has these in his hallway. He says they're his ex wife's."

—u/dontfluffingtouchme

9."This Covid-19 protection model mannequin."

—u/ChubbyElbowz

10."I had to stop for gas at around 1 a.m."

—u/kromaly96

11."I was delivering drywall on a flatbed, and this was next to my truck during unload. Receivers had no explanation as to why it was there."

—u/Sara_MotherofAlessa

12."I took a couple dozen photos of this girl outside my house and this was one of them."

—u/Ivyleaguevilan

13."This statue of a child at the bottom of this pond."

—u/wersh

14.And finally, "These sunglasses."

—u/Donthurtmyceilings

