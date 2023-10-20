14 Bone-Chilling Photos That'll Screw You Over If You're Prone To Nightmares

It's spooky season!!! But hey, I don't need an excuse to pass my internet trauma over to you guys. Here are 14 photos from r/oddlyterrifying that scared the bejeezus out of me this week:

1."I saw the full mirror in my hotel room randomly shake, and discovered this space in the wall behind it."

2."A dead whale on the brink of exploding."

3."Here's what looks like a locked cage under my hotel shower. View from the toilet, at my most vulnerable."

4."This toilet threatening to cut my fingers off."

5."The light blew out on a Canadian Wendy's sign."

6."This Australian children’s cartoon called Dirtgirlworld."

7."The folds in this curtain creating the illusion of a face."

8."My mom's boyfriend has these in his hallway. He says they're his ex wife's."

9."This Covid-19 protection model mannequin."

10."I had to stop for gas at around 1 a.m."

11."I was delivering drywall on a flatbed, and this was next to my truck during unload. Receivers had no explanation as to why it was there."

12."I took a couple dozen photos of this girl outside my house and this was one of them."

13."This statue of a child at the bottom of this pond."

14.And finally, "These sunglasses."