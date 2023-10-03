Girl Scout Cookies Are Getting More Expensive, Here's Why

Inflation is taking its toll on our favorite cookies.

Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs — we all have a favorite Girl Scout Cookie that delivers a little bit of nostalgia with each bite. But your sentimental snacking is about to cost more, thanks to inflation.

The Girl Scouts organization has been selling cookies for over 100 years, much to the delight of sweet-toothed consumers. The annual sale helps fund each council’s activities, which promote skill-building, community connection, and self-confidence, and teaches valuable entrepreneurial know-how. Classics like the shortbread Trefoils have graced the line-up since the very beginning, but new recipes have been added from time to time as well, like the limited-edition Raspberry Rally that sold out in record time last year. In fact, it was so popular that supply and demand did its thing with boxes listed on eBay for several times more than the original price.

And it’s because of this huge demand, coupled with the inflated cost of ingredients, that the group decided to raise prices to meet budgetary needs. For example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that some of a cookie’s main ingredients, like flour and prepared flour mixes, cost “nearly 19% higher in 2022, far exceeding the average from the previous decade (0.2 percent).” The cost of sugar is creeping up as well. As the Financial Times reported, sugar prices hit their highest level in 12 years in September, and “cocoa futures reached a four-decade high.” The publication noted that climate change and fears of this year’s El Niño are threatening the crop yield for sugar and cocoa across Asia and West Africa.

Related: Girl Scout Cookies Taste Different Depending on Where You Buy Them

For its part, the Girl Scouts of the USA noted in a statement provided to reporters that while they are still excited to “showcase their entrepreneurial skills,” the price of a single box will likely be going up by about $1. However, the spokesperson noted that “each of our 111 Girl Scout councils sets local Girl Scout Cookie prices based on several factors,” and “in some instances, councils are faced with the tough decision to raise the prices, though prices have remained steady in many areas for a number of years.”

It should be noted this isn’t the first time the cookies have seen an increase in pricing. After all, the boxes did start out at about .25 cents a century ago. And in 2014 and 2015, boxes went from $4 to $5, according to a report by CNN.

It’s also important to note that some cookie flavors, including S’mores, were already listed at $6 per box, and some chapters, including those in Louisiana and Northern California, implemented the higher price point last year, according to CBS News Boston.

With the higher prices, perhaps people will buy less, but who are we kidding? We can’t go an entire year without at least a few boxes of Samoas, right?

For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.