This girl has a cute heart-shaped belly spot, and it suits her personality perfectly

Sabrina Smiley

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 4 1/2

Sabrina Smiley is a medium-sized shepherd mix who loves to show off the cute heart-shaped spot on her belly. She’s house-trained, potty-trained, crate-trained and leash-trained.

She is super smart and knows all of her basic commands. She hasn’t been around cats before, but she is dog-friendly with dogs of all sizes. Sabrina has an incredibly gentle demeanor and loves snuggling up with pillows and soft blankets.

To fill out an adoption application, go here. Melissa’s Second Chances is a nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee, Kansas. The group finds homes and safe refuge for animals in need of a second chance to be a beloved family pet.