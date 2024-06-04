Ginseng is topic at recent meeting for Forget-Me-Not Garden Club

The Forget-Me-Not garden club has been busy. On April 22, Karen Parks hosted a meeting teaching the eight present about ginseng, a popular herb. It has benefits for the whole body. The medicinal part is made of the dried main and lateral root and root hairs.

The biggest potential problem any grower will face is the risk of having the crop poached. In Ohio, ginseng poaching is a third-degree misdemeanor.

Ginseng prefers the north and east-facing sites on well-drained slopes under a forest canopy of about 70-90% shade.

Winners of the Forget-Me-Not Garden Club Hat Contest are funniest, Vicki Baer, left; unusual, Robin Hicks; and prettiest, Diana Dunn.

Plant sees in the woods and cover with about 1/4 inch of dirt. The first year ginseng will look like poison ivy. The second year it will have five leaves.

On May 8, the ladies visited three greenhouses. Lunch and fellowship was enjoyed at the Planktown Market.

On May 20, the club held a tea, wearing hats members designed or had special meaning. There were themed hats, such as patriotic, a beehive, four seasons, an Easter hat that was worn when she was age 5 and a hat worn to honor a granddaughter. Their were prizes given for the most unusual, won by Robin Hicks with the beehive hat she made with rope. Most funny was won by Vicki Baer with her complete patriotic outfit complete with light up glasses and a tassel sticking out of the top of a hat. The prettiest won by Hostess Janet Boyd who wrapped sparkling fabric and flowers on her hat. She gave her gift to the runner up, Diana Dunn, who had a lacy hat decorated with dainty flowers.

Members of the Forget-Me-Not Garden Club sporting their fun hats are Janet Boyd, seated left, Kyle Jacobsen, Sue McGinty, Judy Canfield; Vicki Baer, back left, Karen Parks, Kathie Hiller, Robin Hicks, Tommi Johnson and Diana Dunn.

Each place setting had antique teacup and saucers, given by Vicki Baer, with flower arrangements in them, for each to take home.

The next meeting will be June 24, with Kyle Jacobsen as hostess for the salad supper.

