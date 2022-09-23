Ginger Zee's hilarious response to fashion troll who said she dressed like a 'retired stripper'

Refinery29

Every season, a new selection of soon-to-be bestsellers hits our favorite fashion retailers. With so many fall 2022 trends and products to keep up with, it’s hard to know what to “add to cart.” In our New Arrivals series, we consult the buyers, editors, and fashion insiders at our go-to shopping destinations to find out their best bets for the season’s wardrobe essentials. While some may be reluctant to put away their bikinis and mini skirts, for many fashion lovers, the arrival of colder weathe