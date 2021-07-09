Ginger Zee shuts down a hater who says she's just a 'weather girl' who 'looks good in a skirt'

Ginger Zee claps back at a hater on Twitter. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

Ginger Zee is not just a “weather girl.”

The chief meteorologist for ABC News clapped back at a hater on Twitter who criticized Zee for calling herself a “scientist” in an earlier tweet, writing, “A scientist? Sorry babe, you’re a weather girl who looks good in a skirt.”

Zee, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Valparaiso University and uses her platform to speak about climate change, wrote back, “Women can be scientists AND look good in a skirt. I happen to be one of those women. Don’t project your anger and frustration on others without knowing the facts.”

Peter — I only comment back to you a second time in case others need the education. Women can be scientists AND look good in a skirt. I happen to be one of those women. Don’t project your anger and frustration on others without knowing the facts. https://t.co/F9Howmvsu1 — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) July 8, 2021

Zee’s followers applauded her for standing up for herself. One wrote, “How is it possible that folks don't know that meteorology IS a science. Yikes. And good response, Ginger.” Another added, “While I’m guessing you’re used to the unfair assumptions and ridiculous comments about you, I hate that it still has to take any of your time. Please remember how many of us are here who respect and admire you for your true knowledge and love of science.”

Later, the meteorologist cleared up a second inaccuracy when a Twitter user scoffed that she is “paid millions” to “read cue cards.”

“Can you please get me paid millions and no, I don’t read anything — I ad lib,” she tweeted back. “I’m a scientist who talks about science — with no script.”

And though Zee certainly shouldn’t need to clarify, she also reminded the haters of something else she is.

“I am human,” she wrote. “Just a friendly reminder.”

Story continues

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.