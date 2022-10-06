I’ll be wearing this slimming jumpsuit for the rest of fall and beyond — it's on sale for $26

Like most people, I got a little too comfortable in my leggings during the pandemic. And maybe even longer. Nothing can compete with how easy they are to pull on and build a cute and comfy outfit around, but with fall here and seasonal pursuits on the horizon (apple picking! hayrides!), I decided to give my leggings a break in favor of this easy-breezy, flattering Gihuo Loose Linen Jumpsuit. At $26, down from $32, it's a bargain from Amazon that (as always!) does not disappoint.

Gihuo Gihuo Linen Overalls Jumpsuit $26 $32 Save $6 $26 at Amazon This casual jumpsuit has a concise design, comes in multiple colors, and is perfect for daily maternity, travel, gardening and more.

Style

If there’s one thing I’d like to thank Gen Z for, it’s bringing back comfortable style. I’ve welcomed items like mom jeans back into my wardrobe, but I wanted something a little less cumbersome than jeans on certain days. I unexpectedly found what I was looking for at the farmers’ market a few weeks ago on an effortlessly cool woman — she wearing a cute linen jumpsuit that I envied.

I did not wait to get home to copy her style.

With a quick search on Amazon, I came across this one which most closely resembled hers, and since Amazon shoppers gave it a thumbs-up, I added it to my cart. Now I want ALL the colors.

Find this jumpsuit at the corner of cute and comfy. (Photo: Amazon)

Slimming

Much like mom jeans, if you have a bit of a tummy, this jumpsuit camouflages it really well without having to suck anything in — there’s something about the way the bib falls that can actually make your waist look small if you’re wearing the right top. I have a very boxy waist that I don’t like to draw attention to, but this jumpsuit makes me feel confident about the way it looks. The jumpsuit flatters my waist with a fitted T-shirt, but the jumpsuit and my waist both look great with a tank top (and I don’t like wearing tank tops!). Typically, I wear a size small and the small fits well. Additionally, there was minimal shrinkage after washing.

Easy to throw on and easy to style. (Photo: Amazon)

Versatile

This jumpsuit is cute enough to wear out and about but is casual enough to wear at home without looking and feeling like a slob — which is a bonus if you have dress or leggings fatigue. It’s also easy to throw on when you don’t have time to think about what you’re wearing.

A jumpsuit FTW. (Photo: Amazon)

Highly recommended

I’m not the only one who loves this jumpsuit. Amazon shoppers have flooded the review section with more than 9,000 five-star reviews for a plethora of reasons.

“Perfect for tall curvy girls!” wrote one satisfied shopper. “I’m 5’11” and about 240 pounds…I bought this in an XXL and it is AMAZING. Fits my hips and torso perfectly!”

“I bought this mostly for breastfeeding, and I am so glad I did!” wrote a new mom. “It’s a little on the baggy/loose side, which is exactly what I wanted and what it shows in the pictures. It’s super cute and very comfortable. The fabric isn’t quite as soft as I would have liked, but it’s made well and the fabric is good quality, so I can get past that. I absolutely recommend these!”

“I purposely bought this item a size up because I’m 20 weeks pregnant and wanted to have these baggy to grow into and just for comfort,” wrote another happy mom. “I ordered an XL and I’m 5’4” and 173 pounds right now. They fit amazing and I get compliments on them everywhere I go. Friends keep asking me to send them the link so they can get a pair too. They are great quality for the price...”

Gihuo Gihuo Linen Overalls Jumpsuit $26 $32 Save $6 $26 at Amazon This casual jumpsuit has a concise design, comes in multiple colors, and is perfect for daily maternity, travel, gardening and more.

Did you hear that Prime Day is happening again? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is on October 11 and 12, but you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping. See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage here and shop the early Prime Day deals here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style + beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $40 $60 Save $20

24K Gold Under Eye and Forehead Patches $14 $25 Save $11

Laura Geller New York Spackle Super-Size foundation primer $22 $36 Save $14

Pritech Electric Foot Callus Remover $21 $26 Save $5

VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum and Eyebrow Enhancer $25 $40 Save $15

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-pack $17 $30 Save $13

Tree of Life Firming Retinol Serum with Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid $15 $20 Save $5

Active Deep Tissue Massage Gun $100 $250 Save $150

Style

Womens Plaid Shacket $36 $46 Save $10

LILLUSORY Oversized Turtleneck Pullover Sweater $29 $55 Save $26

Iuga Fleece Lined Leggings with Pockets $24 $40 Save $16

Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket $46 $90 Save $44

Hanes Ecosmart Crewneck Sweatshirt $8 $18 Save $10