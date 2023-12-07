Gigi Hadid Updated Her Timeless Denim Jacket With the Tiny Bag She Can’t Stop Carrying



There’s one accessory Gigi Hadid can’t seem to get enough of lately. Looking at a string of her recent street-style outings, it’s clear that where Gigi goes, so too does her Miu Miu Arcadie handbag.

The supermodel carried her go-to purse yesterday while stopping at a New York City food truck, where her rumored beau, Bradley Cooper, was working a shift. While Gigi—who starred in Miu Miu’s latest campaign this past summer—favors a buttery black leather iteration of the padded rectangular Arcadie, the brand offers the style in a spectrum of colors, as well as textured braided leather versions.

To coordinate with the bag, Gigi completed her look with a classic light-wash denim jacket with cream shearling lining and a hood. She layered the outerwear over a sleek black jumpsuit with baggy straight-leg pants—and pockets! Other elements of her look included a navy blue Yankees baseball cap, a gold necklace, black oval sunglasses, and chunky white boots.

Gigi has been carrying this same Arcadie bag on several occasions throughout the past few months.

Last month, she paired the purse with an all-black monochromatic ensemble, involving a sharp black leather blazer, a black cardigan layered atop a black vest, wide-leg trousers with black satin strips on the sides, and black pointed-toe ballet flats.

During a separate November outing, she carried the Arcadie to complement a sportier look, which consisted of a bright green and white varsity jacket from a Carhartt WIP x Awake NY collaboration, plus a checked charcoal work shirt from her cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, and a plain white tee.



