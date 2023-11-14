Gigi Hadid Just Made It Very Clear Where She Stands on Traylor

Michael Stewart

There's a rumor going around that Taylor Swift's friends are not fans of her new relationship and Gigi Hadid, for one, is not having it.

Perez Hilton (yes, he's still around) posted a story with the provocative headline, “Gigi Hadid 'Doesn't Agree With the Way' Taylor Swift Is Handling Travis Kelce Romance!”, to which Hadid took exception. “I'm a couple days late to this tag.. but didn't the press try this last week w Selena?”the model and card-carrying squad-member wrote in the comments. “Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

Hadid appears to be referencing a report in Page Six from October, which claimed that noted Swift bestie Selena Gomez was concerned about the pace of the Traylor romance. “Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her,” an anonymous source told the outlet.

Hadid and Gomez have both been seen arm-in-arm with Swift on her big girls' nights out recently, and neither seems to have given any indication that they have “concerns about" or “disagree with" how their friend is conducting her own love life. We're all adults here, remember?

