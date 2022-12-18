The 15 most magical gifts for Disney lovers that will arrive by Christmas, from $9

Got a Disney lover on your list? These are the best gifts to shop this holiday season. (Photo: Amazon)

The holidays are a magical time indeed — and they're especially magical for Disney lovers. From little princesses to classic Mickey Mouse fans, we have something for every type of Disney enthusiast on your list. Many of these festive Disney goodies are on sale, too, from just $9. And all of the Disney gift ideas below are available at Amazon, so if you have Prime (it's free to sign up!) you can get them shipped in two days with plenty of time to spare before the holiday rush. Are you all ears? Let's go!

Disney Disney Sock Set $8 $11 Save $3 These festive ankle socks were inspired by the original classic Disney characters including Mickey, Donald, Pluto and Goofy. The set of five pairs makes a fun and affordable stocking stuffer. $8 at Amazon

Disney Disney Donald Duck T-Shirt $12 $16 Save $4 This super soft shirt features a retro-inspired image of Donald Duck doing his best. It's a great gift choice for any of the Disney fans in your life. $12 at Amazon

Livingston Livingston Women's Winter Beanie $13 $25 Save $12 A subtle nod to Mickey Mouse, this cozy, cable knit beanie with fun pompom detailing will keep Disney aficionados warm all winter. $13 at Amazon

Adams Media The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook $10 $22 Save $12 From delicious Dole Whip to tasty Mickey pretzels, this No. 1 bestselling cookbook features 100 magical Disney-inspired recipes. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount. $10 at Amazon

Disney Disney Tiana's Cookbook $13 $18 Save $5 For the Disney Princess in your life who likes to get dirty in the kitchen, you can't go wrong with Tiana's Cookbook. $13 at Amazon

Disney Disney Minnie Mouse Birthstone Stud Earrings $15 $20 Save $5 Give a personalized Disney gift with these birthstone Minnie Mouse earrings. Available in 15 different variations, you can select the metal and color that best matches the Disney lover on your gift list. $15 at Amazon

Papyrus Papyrus Disney Christmas Cards Boxed with Envelopes $10 $15 Save $5 Need cards to go with those Disney gifts? Grab a box of these affordable and festive keepsakes adorned with Mickey ornaments. $10 at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyJolt Disney Mickey Mouse Squad Collection Tumblers This set of four stemless wine glasses features classic characters like Mickey, Donald, Goofy and Pluto. Perfect for any Disney lover, especially if you need a gift to bring to a holiday house party. $29 at Amazon

Hasbro Gaming Hasbro Gaming Tiger Electronics Disney's The Little Mermaid Electronic LCD Video Game This retro-inspired handheld video game is a great gift idea for anyone over eight years old. Kids will love the Little Mermaid game, but the adults in your life might also appreciate it for the nostalgia factor. $17 at Amazon

