Gifted & Approved: Our Staff Shares the Stories of the 28 Best Gifts They’ve Given or Gotten
The Ember Mug 2
How I broke my family’s coffee curse with just one gift
Govee Smart Light Bulbs
I can change the lighting for any moment, thanks to my mom
The Nintendo Switch
A way to connect to each other and our friends and family
The Anker Prime PowerBank
It’s saved me from lurking near airport outlets to charge my gadgets
The Breville Fast Slow Go
The pressure cooker has made mealtime (almost) effortless
The Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit
This gift helped me graduate from making drinks in an old mason jar
The Electra Cruiser 7D Step-Over Bike
The present that got me and my husband riding together
The Mouth Big Dill Gourmet Pickle Box
Bonding with my dad over our love of sour
The Tidbyt Retro Digital Display
A scrolling feed of apps my tech-obsessed friend will love
The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition
The book helping us rediscover date night
A Donation to St. Jude
Honoring my grandpa and benefitting kids with cancer
The Aura Frame
The ideal photo-sharing gift for my tech-resistant grandparents
The Hatch Restore 1
Simulating the best sleep I’ve ever gotten
A StoryWorth Subscription
For my grandma to recall and collect her memories
The Citizenry La Calle Throw
My cozy, hypoallergenic cure for the winter blues
The KitchenAid Stand Mixer
Making getting to the best part of the night (eating) faster
The Meta Portal Go
Keeping my family in touch, no matter the distance
The Oxygenetix Foundation
The ultimate beauty gift for all skin types
The Foodheim Cookbook
Bringing my brother-in-law and me closer through food and comedy
Shoyeido Incense Sticks
The gift of mild, soothing smoke (without the candle)
The Stone and Strand Initial Bracelet
My daily reminder of the joys of impromptu gifting
The Casdon Dyson Vacuum Replica Toy
For the toddler who likes to help “clean”
The Miir New Standard Carafe
Upgrading my best friend’s old Chemex
Tommy John Loungewear
The gift that brings fond memories of togetherness
The Cuisinart Smart Stick Immersion Blender
The surprising gift of self-care
The King’s Cup Extreme Drinking Game
Creating a holiday tradition among old friends
The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser
Making my home smell wonderful
The Chirp Wheel Foam Rollers
Making a daily self-care practice easy and accessible
