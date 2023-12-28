Gifted & Approved: Our Staff Shares the Stories of the 28 Best Gifts They’ve Given or Gotten

The Ember Mug 2

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

How I broke my family’s coffee curse with just one gift

Read More

Govee Smart Light Bulbs

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

I can change the lighting for any moment, thanks to my mom

Read More

The Nintendo Switch

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

A way to connect to each other and our friends and family

Read More

The Anker Prime PowerBank

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

It’s saved me from lurking near airport outlets to charge my gadgets

Read More

The Breville Fast Slow Go

Photo credit:

The pressure cooker has made mealtime (almost) effortless

Read More

The Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit

Photo credit:

This gift helped me graduate from making drinks in an old mason jar

Read More

The Electra Cruiser 7D Step-Over Bike

Photo credit:

The present that got me and my husband riding together

Read More

The Mouth Big Dill Gourmet Pickle Box

Photo credit:

Bonding with my dad over our love of sour

Read More

The Tidbyt Retro Digital Display

Photo credit:

A scrolling feed of apps my tech-obsessed friend will love

Read More

The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition

Photo credit:

The book helping us rediscover date night

Read More

A Donation to St. Jude

Photo credit:

Honoring my grandpa and benefitting kids with cancer

Read More

The Aura Frame

Photo credit:

The ideal photo-sharing gift for my tech-resistant grandparents

Read More

The Hatch Restore 1

Photo credit:

Simulating the best sleep I’ve ever gotten

Read More

A StoryWorth Subscription

Photo credit:

For my grandma to recall and collect her memories

Read More

The Citizenry La Calle Throw

Photo credit:

My cozy, hypoallergenic cure for the winter blues

Read More

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Photo credit:

Making getting to the best part of the night (eating) faster

Read More

The Meta Portal Go

Photo credit:

Keeping my family in touch, no matter the distance

Read More

The Oxygenetix Foundation

Photo credit:

The ultimate beauty gift for all skin types

Read More

The Foodheim Cookbook

Photo credit:

Bringing my brother-in-law and me closer through food and comedy

Read More

Shoyeido Incense Sticks

Photo credit:

The gift of mild, soothing smoke (without the candle)

Read More

The Stone and Strand Initial Bracelet

Photo credit:

My daily reminder of the joys of impromptu gifting

Read More

The Casdon Dyson Vacuum Replica Toy

Photo credit:

For the toddler who likes to help “clean”

Read More

The Miir New Standard Carafe

Photo credit:

Upgrading my best friend’s old Chemex

Read More

Tommy John Loungewear

Photo credit:

The gift that brings fond memories of togetherness

Read More

The Cuisinart Smart Stick Immersion Blender

Photo credit:

The surprising gift of self-care

Read More

The King’s Cup Extreme Drinking Game

Photo credit:

Creating a holiday tradition among old friends

Read More

The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser

Photo credit:

Making my home smell wonderful

Read More

The Chirp Wheel Foam Rollers

Photo credit:

Making a daily self-care practice easy and accessible

Read More





You Might Also Like