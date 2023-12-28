Gifted & Approved: Our Staff Shares the Stories of the 28 Best Gifts They’ve Given or Gotten

The Ember Mug 2

How I broke my family’s coffee curse with just one gift

Govee Smart Light Bulbs

I can change the lighting for any moment, thanks to my mom

The Nintendo Switch

A way to connect to each other and our friends and family

The Anker Prime PowerBank

It’s saved me from lurking near airport outlets to charge my gadgets

The Breville Fast Slow Go

The pressure cooker has made mealtime (almost) effortless

The Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit

This gift helped me graduate from making drinks in an old mason jar

The Electra Cruiser 7D Step-Over Bike

The present that got me and my husband riding together

The Mouth Big Dill Gourmet Pickle Box

Bonding with my dad over our love of sour

The Tidbyt Retro Digital Display

A scrolling feed of apps my tech-obsessed friend will love

The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition

The book helping us rediscover date night

A Donation to St. Jude

Honoring my grandpa and benefitting kids with cancer

The Aura Frame

The ideal photo-sharing gift for my tech-resistant grandparents

The Hatch Restore 1

Simulating the best sleep I’ve ever gotten

A StoryWorth Subscription

For my grandma to recall and collect her memories

The Citizenry La Calle Throw

My cozy, hypoallergenic cure for the winter blues

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Making getting to the best part of the night (eating) faster

The Meta Portal Go

Keeping my family in touch, no matter the distance

The Oxygenetix Foundation

The ultimate beauty gift for all skin types

The Foodheim Cookbook

Bringing my brother-in-law and me closer through food and comedy

Shoyeido Incense Sticks

The gift of mild, soothing smoke (without the candle)

The Stone and Strand Initial Bracelet

My daily reminder of the joys of impromptu gifting

The Casdon Dyson Vacuum Replica Toy

For the toddler who likes to help “clean”

The Miir New Standard Carafe

Upgrading my best friend’s old Chemex

Tommy John Loungewear

The gift that brings fond memories of togetherness

The Cuisinart Smart Stick Immersion Blender

The surprising gift of self-care

The King’s Cup Extreme Drinking Game

Creating a holiday tradition among old friends

The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser

Making my home smell wonderful

The Chirp Wheel Foam Rollers

Making a daily self-care practice easy and accessible

