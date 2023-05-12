The 60+ best last-minute Mother's Day gift cards and subscriptions to make her day

Most Mother's Day gifts are one-and-done. But if you want to brighten mom's world year round, you can send recurring happiness in the form of a subscription service or a gift card that lets her choose what she wants, when she wants it. After all, getting regular treats boosts the spirit.
Think a freshly prepped meal appearing on her doorstep week after week. Or a monthly subscription box packed with self-care, beauty or fashion goodies. Or even a gift card she can use at her favorite online store when an exciting new product launches.
Some subscription services even provide digital access to workout programs, meditation classes or language apps — anytime, anywhere. The range of options is better this year than ever before. You can literally get your Mother's Day shopping done right here, right now.
We’ve combed through the possibilities and gathered our favorites below: more than 60 brilliant subscription services and gift cards that will absolutely delight any mom this holiday — and perhaps all year long.
Beauty & Style Subscription Boxes
Everyone feels better when they look their best. With a new year looming, pampering presents will be deeply appreciated. Behold these fabulous options for her and for him.
This popular service lets you pick a plan, pick the kinds of products you like from the beauty and style categories (but also home and wellness), and Fab Fit Fun will deliver a monthly box of goodies by popular brands like Coach and L'Occitane to your door. As a gift, it's best to bestow this as a gift e-card to kick off their subscription. Prices range from $50 to $300.
Started by Nickelodeon star Daniella Monet and Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, this subscription service is best for lovers of clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products. Even the packaging is sustainable. Gift subscriptions start at $72 for three months and go up to $276 for a one-year subscription of boxes filled with beauty booty from makeup to skincare.
For anyone plus-sized who has trouble getting dressed in the morning, Stylogic sends full outfits to their doorstep — five of them at a time — in sizes 12 to 36. Just input the basics and personalized outfits will be hand-curated. The service lets you buy a gift e-certificate for your recipient starting at $25.
Choose from a one-, three-, six-, or 12-month gift subscription to this service that delivers five amazing beauty products from tons of major brands like BareMinerals and Glamglow each month. The Glossybox subscription plus a personal message will be emailed to your recipient.
Got a perfume lover on your list? Gift the sweet scent of Scentbird. Choose between a three-, six-, and 12-month subscription and have new fragrances sent to them every month. Bonus: you as the gifter get a free fragrance or two when you choose the six- or 12-month option for your giftee!
Let them have their jewels and pick them, too! Baubles from Mejuri are the holy grail for the jewelry-obsessed. Here you'll find the chicest of chic: earrings, necklaces, rings and more pieces that manage to be trendy and timeless at the same time, and many can be personalized. Digital gift cards range from $25 to $500 — a shining example of a last-minute gift indeed.
Severe winter weather calls for heavy-duty footwear, but there's no need to sacrifice style for performance. Sorel is the go-to brand for rugged snow boots that not only keep you warm, dry and safe on any terrain but also make a solid fashion statement. Get 'em Instagram-ready with a Sorel gift card from $25 to $500.
If they’ve sworn off fast fashion, get them a gift card for sustainable, well-made staples at Everlane. The brand’s pricing is ultra-transparent, and styles have been spotted on celebs including Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle. Choose from $25 to $500 options, which they can spend on everything from cashmere scarves and fine leather shoes to chic basics like dresses and jumpers.
For shoe fiends and loungewear addicts, a Zappos gift card is a slam dunk. Choose from more than a dozen gift e-card designs, and load it up from $10 to $1000 redeemable for winter boots by Ugg, shapewear by Spanx, sweaters by Ralph Lauren and so much more.
Cold weather doesn’t stand a chance against Columbia jackets and fleeces. Make sure your loved ones are kept cozy and warm throughout the winter with a gift e-card ranging from $25 to $500, redeemable for the brand's rugged winter wear.
Health & Wellness Subscriptions and Subscription Boxes
In-person self-care routines like going to the gym can be hard to stick to at this time of year, but you can fill in the gaps with a virtual lift for mind, body, and spirit. All these digital subscription services work round the clock to keep the ones you love healthy.
This self-care subscription box is the ultimate way to help some help themselves this holiday season! Choose a Therabox gift subscription starting at one month (for $40) and going up to six months (for $215). The box arrives with seven to eight full-sized products worth up to $195 in total. They'll enjoy goodies like gratitude journals, soothing skincare products, multivitamin sleep masks and bath bombs.
Holistically inclined health enthusiasts will love a subscription to Moonjuice, which offers deliveries of adaptogen blends, plant proteins, adaptogenic super herbs and mushrooms for mind, body and soul. The popular service doesn't offer gift subscriptions per se, but sign up your giftee for a subscription starting at $44 for the first month and you can pause it going forward to give your recipient the decision to continue or not.
Aaptiv is a service that offers expert-led virtual fitness programs — plus playlists — tailored to specific goals. Your recipient can find what she wants whether she’s looking to lose weight, build muscle or even get back in shape after giving birth. It offers unlimited access to more than 6,000 workouts in categories from strength training to yoga. You can gift a one-year subscription for just $50.
No matter their interest or skill level, there's an at-home Obé fitness class that suits anyone: strength training, dance, barre, spinning, pilates, kickboxing...the list goes on. There are 20 live classes daily and more than 7,000 on-demand workouts available 24/7 with Obé, so to say it's customizable is an understatement. Gift a subscription of one month, six months or one year – they start at $25 a month.
We all know we’re supposed to be meditating, but how many of us really do it? This meditation app makes it easy to start—and easy to stick with. It’s the perfect entree for newbies— friendly, accessible, and unintimidating. Gift either three months or a year (from $39 to $70), and get yourself a subscription too. It will change their life. (Not even exaggerating.)
Gift recipients can go on a self-care shopping spree with an e-gift card to The Body Shop, where spa goodies, hair care, makeup and more abound. Load up a digital gift card from $5 up to $200 and send it off immediately.
These on-demand exercise classes can be tailored to your fitness abilities and targeted to your needs, whether you want to build strength, lose weight, or increase your energy levels and overall health. Offer a gift e-card from $25 to $300 to get their app membership going.
Food Subscriptions, Subscription Boxes and Gift Cards
Whether it’s pre-made meals, kits that make it easy to prepare a gorgeous dinner,or easy-access grocery shopping, there’s a subscription gift for it. Services that feed and nourish are universally appreciated.
Cater to the coffee lover on your list. This subscription service delivers six bags of beans to your giftee for $108 based on their personal tastes. The service itself offers customized monthly deliveries of more than 450 coffees from more than 55 indie roasters, and memberships start at $16 a bag and go to $69.50 for six prepaid bags at a time — they'll deliver one every 10 days. You can cancel at any time.
Give a sweet and juicy gift in the form of a subscription service by Harry & David called the Fruit of the Month club. Choose from three months to 12 months with subscriptions ranging from $110 to $400. Each month has a fruit devoted to it: January's will be Bosc pears!
Meat lovers and seafood lovers have their very own subscription service with Butcherbox, which delivers humanely raised, ethically sourced steaks, ground beef, ham, ribs, seafood and more to your door in custom plans where you choose the contents to curated plans where someone does it for you. Give a giftee a taste of this service with a gift box starting at $89.
This delicious subscription service sells by the serving, but you can gift Sunbasket from one to three weeks starting at $100, or you can enter your own amount and customize it. Choose between fresh meals or meal kits the whole family can make together.
Each Blue Apron box contains just the right amount of ingredients (responsibly sourced) to cook an amazing, nutritious meal for for a couple or family—no waste (or grocery shopping) necessary. If you know someone who’s getting sick of their own cooking in these trying times—or who wants to learn to cook but could use an assist—kick off their Blue Apron relationship with this gift.
This service is made for busy parents who want to cook healthy meals without the hassle of regular supermarket shopping. Get all the ingredients you need in a weekly subscription box. Dinnerly even offers kid-friendly recipes and vegetarian options.
These healthy meals require zero prep. Splendid Spoon delivers ready-to-eat grub like roasted Brussels sprout bowls and vegan, gluten-free smoothies right to your door. Gift between five days of breakfast and lunch to five days of full meals — or enter a custom amount.
A great option when weather—or, say, a global pandemic—makes it tricky to get to the supermarket, Walmart+ is a membership service that provides unlimited free delivery, and same- or next-day service. And it’s just $13 a month (after a 30-day free trial), or $98 a year. (Instruct your giftee to change over to their own payment info—this way you can gift the limited-time subscription and the recipient can choose to extend it if they want.)
Pay to kickstart someone's Netflix account or offer them a free month or more on their existing one by purchasing a gift e-card that they apply to their account as a gift balance. Go to the Netflix gift card landing page and check out through one of their retail affiliates, like Amazon or Walmart. Cards start at $25.
Gift access to Criterion’s entire streaming library of more than 1,000 important classic and contemporary films. The channel is always updating its selections of Hollywood, international, art-house, and independent movies. Anyone who loves classic films and foreign films will adore a membership, which goes from $11 a month to $100 a year.
Gift Spotify Premium, the ad-free way to listen to music, podcasts and more, by purchases a subscription for one month to 12 months via a gift e-card from a leading electronics store. Just follow the link from Spotify's gift page. Gift e-cards start at $10.
Disney+ is the best companion, when we can’t all be together—a holiday-hug in the form of a streaming service. Right now, you can give a whole year of Disney+ for just $80. Thousands of movies and shows, including the warmest, coziest holiday movies and specials.
You don’t need to pay for a cable subscription to get network TV. CBS All Access lets users watch live CBS programming, including movies and original series. Kickstart their subscription with a gift card starting at $25. After that they can sign up starting at $5.99 a month.
Audible, the audiobook arm of Amazon, makes it easy to venture into deep-listening territory, with great deals on memberships. This would appeal to just about anyone. It affords someone access not just to endless audiobooks, but also to podcasts via Amazon’s proprietary service. Choose the right price point for you, from one month to 12 months starting at $15.
Never wonder what to read again — or what books to gift. Book of the Month lets you choose from the five to seven best books selected by the service each month. Gift from three to 12 months of this amazing service.
Keep loved ones up to date with a subscription to their favorite newspaper online. They’ll get unlimited access to WSJ.com plus WSJ’s apps and podcasts for 6 to 12 months — and you save up to 50 percent as the gifter!
Learning and Creativity Subscriptions and Gift Cards
It’s cold outside, but we're ready for some stimulation and challenge. The excitement of learning something new like guitar, knitting, photography, Italian, coding —there’s so much you can give. Help someone follow their bliss with these educational subscription gifts.
Udemy markets itself as a 'learning marketplace,' and you can gift courses one everything from web development to drawing — there are 213,000 online video courses to choose from and new additions every month. Courses start at $15 each.
Gift a monthly craft subscription box to a creative friend or family member. Home Made Luxe will deliver a new craft kit each month with all the supplies needed along with step by step written, photo and video instructions for the craft provided. Gift subscriptions start at $30 for one month.
Masterclass really does deliver on its name, with courses in everything you can imagine all taught by icons like Spike Lee, Annie Leibovitz, Gordon Ramsay, Dr. Jane Goodall, and more. Gift an annual membership for unlimited access at the price of $15 a month.
Give the gift of a new language, with the app from the company that’s at the very top of the field. With a Rosetta Stone subscription, your recipient can choose from about 25 languages. Choose a gift from three months to Infinity (a lifetime subscription is $179).
If you know someone who wants to learn guitar, FenderPlay is the perfect socially distanced teacher. Yes, they can learn to shred completely online. Gift a three- or 12-month subscription, starting at $68.
Friends who are serous pet parents always appreciate having their baby acknowledged. And if you have a pets in your home and heart, gifting them one of these great subscriptions means a little bit of joy arriving on the regs. Which is fun for everyone in the house.
Order a subscription box for a feline friend and Meowbox will send it with five to six items ranging from high-quality toys to organic food, all based on your theme of choice or your finicky cat's preferences. Plans start at $24 for one month.
Get a gift e-card redeemable for dog or cat treatos! Chewy carries everything from food to pet supplies to apparel from pretty much ever major brand you can think of. E-cards start at $25 and can be sent instantly!
A customized subscription box just for dogs? Yes, Barkbox handpicks toys and treats for your dog (or the pup of a loved one) and delivers it to their doorstep. (This just might change the classic dog-mail carrier dynamic.) You can gift from one month to a full year — or you can opt to give an e-card. Often, Barkbox will assign themes to their subscription boxes; for December, the theme is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer!
Just for cats—and the people who love to truly indulge them—this personalized subscription service delivers what many reviewers deem to be exceptionally nutritious and delicious vittles for felines. A sweet gesture for the kitty-lover in your life—she will feel truly “seen.”
Dedicated to the Danish art of comfort, Hygge Box delivers cozy, calming, feel-good items like candles, chocolates, pancake mix, lavender sachets, reed diffusers and even home decor products like vases to their door. Choose a Standard or Deluxe gift subscription starting at $46 a month.
A monthly subscription of flowers is a sweet way to start the new year. Enjoy Flowers sends fresh bouquets of hand-cut flowers from our eco-friendly farms in Colombia. Prices start at $65 for a one-month gift.
From KitchenAid to Cuisinart to Le Creuset, all your favorite brands for the kitchen and beyond are at this housewares haven with the iconic pineapple logo. A Williams Sonoma gift card — from $25 to $100 — will get a warm welcome in any home. You can even choose to gift Williams Sonoma Virtual Events.
If you feel awkward giving them cash but want a gift they’re sure to appreciate, a gift card is sure to win them over. They can use it to buy whatever they wanted but were too shy to ask for, or they can use it to pick up dinner or the next round of groceries.
