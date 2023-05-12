The 60+ best last-minute Mother's Day gift cards and subscriptions to make her day

The gifts that keep on giving this Mother's Day: subscriptions to services that deliver beauty goodies, delicious food, hours of entertainment and more. (Photo: Harry & David, Netflix, Trade Coffee, FabFitFun, Glossybox)

Most Mother's Day gifts are one-and-done. But if you want to brighten mom's world year round, you can send recurring happiness in the form of a subscription service or a gift card that lets her choose what she wants, when she wants it. After all, getting regular treats boosts the spirit.

Think a freshly prepped meal appearing on her doorstep week after week. Or a monthly subscription box packed with self-care, beauty or fashion goodies. Or even a gift card she can use at her favorite online store when an exciting new product launches.

Some subscription services even provide digital access to workout programs, meditation classes or language apps — anytime, anywhere. The range of options is better this year than ever before. You can literally get your Mother's Day shopping done right here, right now.

We’ve combed through the possibilities and gathered our favorites below: more than 60 brilliant subscription services and gift cards that will absolutely delight any mom this holiday — and perhaps all year long.

Beauty & Style Subscription Boxes

Everyone feels better when they look their best. With a new year looming, pampering presents will be deeply appreciated. Behold these fabulous options for her and for him.

Fab Fit Fun Fab Fit Fun This popular service lets you pick a plan, pick the kinds of products you like from the beauty and style categories (but also home and wellness), and Fab Fit Fun will deliver a monthly box of goodies by popular brands like Coach and L'Occitane to your door. As a gift, it's best to bestow this as a gift e-card to kick off their subscription. Prices range from $50 to $300. $50 at Fab Fit Fun

Kinder Beauty Kinder Beauty Started by Nickelodeon star Daniella Monet and Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, this subscription service is best for lovers of clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products. Even the packaging is sustainable. Gift subscriptions start at $72 for three months and go up to $276 for a one-year subscription of boxes filled with beauty booty from makeup to skincare. $72 at Kinder Beauty

Stylogic Stylogic For anyone plus-sized who has trouble getting dressed in the morning, Stylogic sends full outfits to their doorstep — five of them at a time — in sizes 12 to 36. Just input the basics and personalized outfits will be hand-curated. The service lets you buy a gift e-certificate for your recipient starting at $25. $25 at Stylogic

Glossybox Glossybox Choose from a one-, three-, six-, or 12-month gift subscription to this service that delivers five amazing beauty products from tons of major brands like BareMinerals and Glamglow each month. The Glossybox subscription plus a personal message will be emailed to your recipient. $24 at Glossybox

Scentbird Scentbird Got a perfume lover on your list? Gift the sweet scent of Scentbird. Choose between a three-, six-, and 12-month subscription and have new fragrances sent to them every month. Bonus: you as the gifter get a free fragrance or two when you choose the six- or 12-month option for your giftee! $48 at Scentbird

Beauty & Style Gift Cards

Mejuri Mejuri Let them have their jewels and pick them, too! Baubles from Mejuri are the holy grail for the jewelry-obsessed. Here you'll find the chicest of chic: earrings, necklaces, rings and more pieces that manage to be trendy and timeless at the same time, and many can be personalized. Digital gift cards range from $25 to $500 — a shining example of a last-minute gift indeed. $25 at Mejuri

Sorel Sorel Severe winter weather calls for heavy-duty footwear, but there's no need to sacrifice style for performance. Sorel is the go-to brand for rugged snow boots that not only keep you warm, dry and safe on any terrain but also make a solid fashion statement. Get 'em Instagram-ready with a Sorel gift card from $25 to $500. $25 at Sorel

Everlane Everlane If they’ve sworn off fast fashion, get them a gift card for sustainable, well-made staples at Everlane. The brand’s pricing is ultra-transparent, and styles have been spotted on celebs including Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle. Choose from $25 to $500 options, which they can spend on everything from cashmere scarves and fine leather shoes to chic basics like dresses and jumpers. $25 at Everlane

Zappos Zappos For shoe fiends and loungewear addicts, a Zappos gift card is a slam dunk. Choose from more than a dozen gift e-card designs, and load it up from $10 to $1000 redeemable for winter boots by Ugg, shapewear by Spanx, sweaters by Ralph Lauren and so much more. $10 at Zappos

Columbia Columbia Cold weather doesn’t stand a chance against Columbia jackets and fleeces. Make sure your loved ones are kept cozy and warm throughout the winter with a gift e-card ranging from $25 to $500, redeemable for the brand's rugged winter wear. $25 at Columbia

Health & Wellness Subscriptions and Subscription Boxes

In-person self-care routines like going to the gym can be hard to stick to at this time of year, but you can fill in the gaps with a virtual lift for mind, body, and spirit. All these digital subscription services work round the clock to keep the ones you love healthy.

Therabox Therabox This self-care subscription box is the ultimate way to help some help themselves this holiday season! Choose a Therabox gift subscription starting at one month (for $40) and going up to six months (for $215). The box arrives with seven to eight full-sized products worth up to $195 in total. They'll enjoy goodies like gratitude journals, soothing skincare products, multivitamin sleep masks and bath bombs. $40 at Therabox

Moonjuice Moonjuice Holistically inclined health enthusiasts will love a subscription to Moonjuice, which offers deliveries of adaptogen blends, plant proteins, adaptogenic super herbs and mushrooms for mind, body and soul. The popular service doesn't offer gift subscriptions per se, but sign up your giftee for a subscription starting at $44 for the first month and you can pause it going forward to give your recipient the decision to continue or not. $44 at Moonjuice

Apativ Apativ Aaptiv is a service that offers expert-led virtual fitness programs — plus playlists — tailored to specific goals. Your recipient can find what she wants whether she’s looking to lose weight, build muscle or even get back in shape after giving birth. It offers unlimited access to more than 6,000 workouts in categories from strength training to yoga. You can gift a one-year subscription for just $50. $50 at Apativ

Obé Fitness Obé Fitness No matter their interest or skill level, there's an at-home Obé fitness class that suits anyone: strength training, dance, barre, spinning, pilates, kickboxing...the list goes on. There are 20 live classes daily and more than 7,000 on-demand workouts available 24/7 with Obé, so to say it's customizable is an understatement. Gift a subscription of one month, six months or one year – they start at $25 a month. $25 at Obé Fitness

Headspace Headspace We all know we’re supposed to be meditating, but how many of us really do it? This meditation app makes it easy to start—and easy to stick with. It’s the perfect entree for newbies— friendly, accessible, and unintimidating. Gift either three months or a year (from $39 to $70), and get yourself a subscription too. It will change their life. (Not even exaggerating.) $39 at Headspace

Health & Wellness Gift Cards

The Body Shop The Body Shop Gift recipients can go on a self-care shopping spree with an e-gift card to The Body Shop, where spa goodies, hair care, makeup and more abound. Load up a digital gift card from $5 up to $200 and send it off immediately. $5 at The Body Shop

P.volve P.volve These on-demand exercise classes can be tailored to your fitness abilities and targeted to your needs, whether you want to build strength, lose weight, or increase your energy levels and overall health. Offer a gift e-card from $25 to $300 to get their app membership going. $25 at P.volve

Food Subscriptions, Subscription Boxes and Gift Cards

Whether it’s pre-made meals, kits that make it easy to prepare a gorgeous dinner,or easy-access grocery shopping, there’s a subscription gift for it. Services that feed and nourish are universally appreciated.

Trade Coffee Trade Coffee Cater to the coffee lover on your list. This subscription service delivers six bags of beans to your giftee for $108 based on their personal tastes. The service itself offers customized monthly deliveries of more than 450 coffees from more than 55 indie roasters, and memberships start at $16 a bag and go to $69.50 for six prepaid bags at a time — they'll deliver one every 10 days. You can cancel at any time. $108 at Trade Coffee

Harry & David Harry & David Give a sweet and juicy gift in the form of a subscription service by Harry & David called the Fruit of the Month club. Choose from three months to 12 months with subscriptions ranging from $110 to $400. Each month has a fruit devoted to it: January's will be Bosc pears! $110 at Harry & David

Butcherbox Butcherbox Meat lovers and seafood lovers have their very own subscription service with Butcherbox, which delivers humanely raised, ethically sourced steaks, ground beef, ham, ribs, seafood and more to your door in custom plans where you choose the contents to curated plans where someone does it for you. Give a giftee a taste of this service with a gift box starting at $89. $89 at Butcherbox

Sunbasket Sunbasket This delicious subscription service sells by the serving, but you can gift Sunbasket from one to three weeks starting at $100, or you can enter your own amount and customize it. Choose between fresh meals or meal kits the whole family can make together. $100 at Sunbasket

Blue Apron Blue Apron Each Blue Apron box contains just the right amount of ingredients (responsibly sourced) to cook an amazing, nutritious meal for for a couple or family—no waste (or grocery shopping) necessary. If you know someone who’s getting sick of their own cooking in these trying times—or who wants to learn to cook but could use an assist—kick off their Blue Apron relationship with this gift. $70 at Blue Apron

Dinnerly Dinnerly This service is made for busy parents who want to cook healthy meals without the hassle of regular supermarket shopping. Get all the ingredients you need in a weekly subscription box. Dinnerly even offers kid-friendly recipes and vegetarian options. $29 at Dinnerly

Splendid Spoon Splendid Spoon These healthy meals require zero prep. Splendid Spoon delivers ready-to-eat grub like roasted Brussels sprout bowls and vegan, gluten-free smoothies right to your door. Gift between five days of breakfast and lunch to five days of full meals — or enter a custom amount. $75 at Splendid Spoon

Walmart+ Walmart+ A great option when weather—or, say, a global pandemic—makes it tricky to get to the supermarket, Walmart+ is a membership service that provides unlimited free delivery, and same- or next-day service. And it’s just $13 a month (after a 30-day free trial), or $98 a year. (Instruct your giftee to change over to their own payment info—this way you can gift the limited-time subscription and the recipient can choose to extend it if they want.) $1,300 at Walmart+

Winc Winc Gift the wine lover in your life a one- to three-month subscription to Winc, and they'll receive hand-picked bottles straight to their door. Gift e-cards start at $60 for one month. $60 at Winc

Entertainment Subscriptions and Gift Cards

Streaming services, audiobooks, podcasts, and news services are perennial favorites with options for every interest. Give the gift of time well spent.

Netlfix Netlfix Pay to kickstart someone's Netflix account or offer them a free month or more on their existing one by purchasing a gift e-card that they apply to their account as a gift balance. Go to the Netflix gift card landing page and check out through one of their retail affiliates, like Amazon or Walmart. Cards start at $25. $25 at Netlfix

Google Google Play Gift Card Whether they’re an app fiend or have kids that can’t stop making in-app purchases, a Google Play card is a great get for anyone with an Android device. $25 at Google

The Criterion Channel The Criterion Channel Gift access to Criterion’s entire streaming library of more than 1,000 important classic and contemporary films. The channel is always updating its selections of Hollywood, international, art-house, and independent movies. Anyone who loves classic films and foreign films will adore a membership, which goes from $11 a month to $100 a year. $11 at The Criterion Channel

Spotify Spotify Gift Spotify Premium, the ad-free way to listen to music, podcasts and more, by purchases a subscription for one month to 12 months via a gift e-card from a leading electronics store. Just follow the link from Spotify's gift page. Gift e-cards start at $10. $10 at Spotify

Disney+ Disney+ Disney+ is the best companion, when we can’t all be together—a holiday-hug in the form of a streaming service. Right now, you can give a whole year of Disney+ for just $80. Thousands of movies and shows, including the warmest, coziest holiday movies and specials. $80 at Disney+

CBS All Access CBS All Access You don’t need to pay for a cable subscription to get network TV. CBS All Access lets users watch live CBS programming, including movies and original series. Kickstart their subscription with a gift card starting at $25. After that they can sign up starting at $5.99 a month. $25 at CBS All Access

Audible Audible Audible, the audiobook arm of Amazon, makes it easy to venture into deep-listening territory, with great deals on memberships. This would appeal to just about anyone. It affords someone access not just to endless audiobooks, but also to podcasts via Amazon’s proprietary service. Choose the right price point for you, from one month to 12 months starting at $15. $15 at Audible

Book of the Month Club Book of the Month Club Never wonder what to read again — or what books to gift. Book of the Month lets you choose from the five to seven best books selected by the service each month. Gift from three to 12 months of this amazing service. $50 at Book of the Month Club

Wall Street Journal Wall Street Journal Keep loved ones up to date with a subscription to their favorite newspaper online. They’ll get unlimited access to WSJ.com plus WSJ’s apps and podcasts for 6 to 12 months — and you save up to 50 percent as the gifter! $117 at Wall Street Journal

Learning and Creativity Subscriptions and Gift Cards

It’s cold outside, but we're ready for some stimulation and challenge. The excitement of learning something new like guitar, knitting, photography, Italian, coding —there’s so much you can give. Help someone follow their bliss with these educational subscription gifts.

Udemy Udemy Udemy markets itself as a 'learning marketplace,' and you can gift courses one everything from web development to drawing — there are 213,000 online video courses to choose from and new additions every month. Courses start at $15 each. $15 at Udemy

Home Made Luxe Home Made Luxe Gift a monthly craft subscription box to a creative friend or family member. Home Made Luxe will deliver a new craft kit each month with all the supplies needed along with step by step written, photo and video instructions for the craft provided. Gift subscriptions start at $30 for one month. $30 at Home Made Luxe

MasterClass MasterClass Masterclass really does deliver on its name, with courses in everything you can imagine all taught by icons like Spike Lee, Annie Leibovitz, Gordon Ramsay, Dr. Jane Goodall, and more. Gift an annual membership for unlimited access at the price of $15 a month. $15 at MasterClass

CreativeLive CreativeLive Encourage someone to find their creative calling with a gift pass to this service and access to thousands of online classes and 24/7 streaming TV programming. Gift passes start at $39 for one month. $39 at CreativeLive

Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone Give the gift of a new language, with the app from the company that’s at the very top of the field. With a Rosetta Stone subscription, your recipient can choose from about 25 languages. Choose a gift from three months to Infinity (a lifetime subscription is $179). $179 at Rosetta Stone

Fender Fender If you know someone who wants to learn guitar, FenderPlay is the perfect socially distanced teacher. Yes, they can learn to shred completely online. Gift a six or 12-month subscription. $80 at Fender

For Pets (and Their People)

Friends who are serous pet parents always appreciate having their baby acknowledged. And if you have a pets in your home and heart, gifting them one of these great subscriptions means a little bit of joy arriving on the regs. Which is fun for everyone in the house.

Pet Treater Pet Treater Order an adorable dog pack filled with three to four items like chew toys, treats and more. Everything is handpicked for your dog's size and made in the U.S. or Canada. Boxes start at $25 a month. $25 at Pet Treater

Meowbox Meowbox Order a subscription box for a feline friend and Meowbox will send it with five to six items ranging from high-quality toys to organic food, all based on your theme of choice or your finicky cat's preferences. Plans start at $24 for one month. $24 at Meowbox

Chewy Chewy Get a gift e-card redeemable for dog or cat treatos! Chewy carries everything from food to pet supplies to apparel from pretty much ever major brand you can think of. E-cards start at $25 and can be sent instantly! $25 at Chewy

Barkbox Barkbox A customized subscription box just for dogs? Yes, Barkbox handpicks toys and treats for your dog (or the pup of a loved one) and delivers it to their doorstep. (This just might change the classic dog-mail carrier dynamic.) You can gift from one month to a full year — or you can opt to give an e-card. Often, Barkbox will assign themes to their subscription boxes; for December, the theme is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer! $35 at Barkbox

Smalls Smalls Just for cats—and the people who love to truly indulge them—this personalized subscription service delivers what many reviewers deem to be exceptionally nutritious and delicious vittles for felines. A sweet gesture for the kitty-lover in your life—she will feel truly “seen.” $35 at Smalls

Visa Visa Gift Card These customizable cards ship within 24 hours, so you can still get them on Christmas Eve. You can also add a message, and play around with the design. $25 at Visa

Home Subscription Boxes and Gift Cards

Help your loved ones feel more at home when they're at home with subscriptions and gift cards that help them decorate, cook, relax and enjoy domestic bliss.

Hygge Box Hygge Box Dedicated to the Danish art of comfort, Hygge Box delivers cozy, calming, feel-good items like candles, chocolates, pancake mix, lavender sachets, reed diffusers and even home decor products like vases to their door. Choose a Standard or Deluxe gift subscription starting at $46 a month. $46 at Hygge Box

Enjoy Flowers Enjoy Flowers A monthly subscription of flowers is a sweet way to start the new year. Enjoy Flowers sends fresh bouquets of hand-cut flowers from our eco-friendly farms in Colombia. Prices start at $65 for a one-month gift. $65 at Enjoy Flowers

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma From KitchenAid to Cuisinart to Le Creuset, all your favorite brands for the kitchen and beyond are at this housewares haven with the iconic pineapple logo. A Williams Sonoma gift card — from $25 to $100 — will get a warm welcome in any home. You can even choose to gift Williams Sonoma Virtual Events. $25 at Williams Sonoma

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn What better way to spend winter than by beautifying the home you're nesting in? A Pottery Barn gift card, available from $25 to $500, is great for stocking up on decor for every room in the house. $25 at Pottery Barn

West Elm West Elm Whether it's bedding, furniture, mirrors or rugs, modern decor doesn't get much better than West Elm. The leading retailer offers e-gift cards in denominations from $25 to $500. $25 at West Elm

Brooklinen Brooklinen Who can say no to new bedding? And even if they don’t need a comforter or snazzy new sheets, they’ll love the brand’s luxe loungewear. $50 at Brooklinen

Shop Anywhere Gift Card

If you feel awkward giving them cash but want a gift they’re sure to appreciate, a gift card is sure to win them over. They can use it to buy whatever they wanted but were too shy to ask for, or they can use it to pick up dinner or the next round of groceries.