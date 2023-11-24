Your Favorite Couple Is About To Experience A Whole New World Of Date Ideas



Couples gifts are great because they knockout two people on your list with one fell swoop. But finding something the dynamic duo in question agrees on is not always easy.

Obviously, if they share a passion together, there are some good avenues you could take (the bike lover might like a tandem bike, for example). But the for the opposites that have attracted and are still going strong, fear not, we have great list of things they'll almost both certainly adore.

This holiday season, we've got gifts for the couple who likes to stay in and watch a movie and the pair who loves seizing the weekend in the great outdoors. We have outstanding hybrid standup paddle boards for the couple that loves adventuring on the water as well as timepieces for the couple who likes to have things in his and her form.

Here are the 39 best gifts for couples in 2023.

Hotel Robe 2-Pack

Turns out you can gift one of the best parts of a quality hotel stay—the luxurious pair of bathrobes. This duo is made of microfiber, with a fleece interior for all the luxe comfort. The grey piping is a tasteful touch that the two of them will very much agree on.

Hotel Robe 2-Pack

24oz Bottle Two Pack w/ Spout Lid

Whether the couple likes to workout together or just likes a his and hers version of all things, this is a great and inexpensive option. Hydration is key, not matter what the day brings, and this duo sports a great lid that can clip on to just about anything.

24oz Bottle Two Pack w/ Spout Lid

A Year of Dates – 52 Surprise Envelopes

Keeping things fresh is where it's at, couples know so. This thoughtful gift rekindles the first dates of old, setting them up with fun prompts like impromptu bowling outings and flipping a coin to see who's chef for the night. Ah, young love (again).

Best Sentimental Gifts

A Year of Dates – 52 Surprise Envelopes

Kissing Mugs Set

A good couples gift can be just plain cute, like this smoothing mugs set. They join like puzzle pieces and are adorned with vibrant hearts. It's the makings of a lovely morning cup of coffee or pre-bed batch of tea or cocoa.

Kissing Mugs Set

Date Night Box Subscription

Setting a couple up with a subscription box might seem like an additional commitment not worth keeping but not so. This date night option sets them up with monthly date night games, all created to make people laugh out loud and continue learning about each other.

Date Night Box Subscription

Couple Pure Silk Short Pajama Sets

Keep it hot with this pair of silk short pajamas. They flatter, glisten, and will no doubt lead to some intimate encounters and lazy mornings. The contra notched collar adds a little personality to these chic PJs.

Couple Pure Silk Short Pajama Sets

Fully-Arranged Cheese & Charcuterie Board for 2-3

Boarderie has charcuterie down, balancing great ingredients with artful presentation. This is the ultimate gift for the couple who just moved into a new place, as they can snack on it while they unpack or use it as a main appetizer setup during a proper housewarming party.

Fully-Arranged Cheese & Charcuterie Board for 2-3

Pod 3 Cover

A good couples gift allows for some personalization, meaning she can get what she wants out of it and vice versa. Enter the Pod 3, which allows the two sleepy heads to create the best nighttime climate that suits them individually. That's right, separate microclimates to match each individual in bed.

Pod 3 Cover

Aviator Packing Cube Set Plus

This gift is great on multiple levels. For one, it will inspire future travel, the ultimate educational and romantic adventure out there. It can also be customized, with special engravings that reflect the initials of each couple half.

Aviator Packing Cube Set Plus

Vintage-Inspired Bookshelf Board Games (Set of 3)

Great board games are timeless for a reason, they remain entertaining generation after generation. This trio of options is a great gift, allowing the couple to relive a game they loved as a kid or go head-to-head via a game they've always wanted to play.

Vintage-Inspired Bookshelf Board Games (Set of 3)

The Kixby Hotel NYC

Every good couple deserves a getaway to NYC. That getaway becomes all the better when you're headquartered in a stylish hotel in the heart of the city. The Kixby is a stone's throw from the Empire State Building and all the great perks for couples, like a great bar and room service.

The Kixby Hotel NYC

Where Should We Begin Game of Stories

This game was engineered by a relationship expert and inspires players to tell stories and strengthen bonds. It comes with some 280 conversation starters and will allow the couple to be even more attached then they already are.

Where Should We Begin Game of Stories

Sundown Pickleball Set

Here's a gift for couples that both inspires many future games together while fanning the competitive flames. The pickleball paddles are beautiful and the sport is so welcoming that novice and pros alike are invited to the court.

Sundown Pickleball Set

Garrett Barware Collection

The the couple that likes a good cocktail, here's a sharp barware kit they'll want out and on display. It comes with some great equestrian-themed goods, like an ice bucket, shaker, tray, nut bowl, and Highball set. Entertaining just got better.

Garrett Barware Collection

Celebration Ice Bucket

Know a couple that just tied the knot? Celebrate accordingly with the ultimate ice bucket, great for housing the most festive drink on the planet (bubbly).

Celebration Ice Bucket

newbalance_550

Old school is back again, in the form of these trendy unisex sneakers from New Balance. It started on hoops courts in 1989 and has since won us all over, athletic or not. These shoes are perfect for city dwellers, stylish and toughly built. Get a pair for him and her.

Funny Couple Aprons

Why so serious? Break the ice with a great gag gift for the couple in your life. These aprons say it all and can be donned anytime they're causing trouble and cooking the kitchen together.

Funny Couple Aprons

Personalized Wedding Ring Dish

It's tough to have too many trinkets that represent the couples' big day. This wedding ring dish is personalized and a great way to never loose that symbolic piece of jewelry that says the couple is a couple, officially.

Personalized Wedding Ring Dish

Ozark Trail Folding Chair Red (pack of 2)

Camping is always great but even better with the one you love. This pair of folding chairs ensures many intimate evenings spent around the fire, roasting marshmallows or sipping on a cocktail as the stars gather above.

Ozark Trail Folding Chair Red (pack of 2)

The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook

Cooking as a couple is great but we don't always know where to begin or what our roles are. This book offers all the answers, setting the duo up with fun-to-make meals that are also quite delicious.

The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook

Vinum Champagne Glass, Set of 2

Couples will always have something to celebrate, whether it's an anniversary or a vacation together. Well, celebrations cause for Champagne and Champagne calls for elegant flutes that keep the liquid chilled and nice and effervescent.

Vinum Champagne Glass, Set of 2

Airbnb Gift Card

Forgot a couple on your gift list? Don't worry, send them on their way with an Airbnb gift certificate. They can be their own travel agents, deciding on the destination as well as the accommodations.

Best Last-minute Christmas Gifts on Amazon

Airbnb Gift Card

QuickSnap Flash 400 Disposable 35mm Camera (Pack of 2)

Two cameras are better than one, especially when they're disposable. Both significant others will get their hands on a device, setting them up for the delayed gratification of developing film. Not only that, they'll end up with tangible love mementos they can put on the fridge or frame and put on the wall.

Best Gifts Under $50

QuickSnap Flash 400 Disposable 35mm Camera (Pack of 2)

His & Hers Kessler Duffle Set

For the couple that lives luxuriously, this duffle set falls right in line. It's full-grain leather with cotton twill lining and comes with a bag for her as well as one for him. Hello, weekend adventures together.

His & Hers Kessler Duffle Set

PRO™ Extra Large Yoga and Exercise Mat

Yogi couples go the extra step, taking their physical connection and making it almost spiritual, or at least meditative. Celebrate as much with a proper exercise mat that will have them keeping up their routine at home and challenging each other to new levels of yoga expertise.

PRO™ Extra Large Yoga and Exercise Mat

10 oz Stackable Mug

This stackable mug becomes the perfect couples gift when you buy two. They can be customized with initials and want to travel wherever the couple desires, from a backcountry skiing trip to a simple morning coffee on the stoop.

10 oz Stackable Mug

Hardcover Photo Book

Go professional when it comes to documenting the lovely couple at hand. This book is so sharp it's coffee table worthy and will showcase the dynamic duo in all their shared glory. Memories are meant to be savored and that's where this photo book comes in.

Hardcover Photo Book

HERO11 Black Mini

While the GoPro seems to cater especially to the adventurous couple, it's great for the whole spectrum. The sophisticated camera documents all those moments, from sunset walks together to vacations. The wide lens calls for frequent selfies and you can add a tripod to get that pro-caliber sharpness.

HERO11 Black Mini

Tandem Electric Bike

Couples who thrive together ride together. There's something about a good tandem bike, as both riders find a common rhythm and function as one. Call it a metaphor for the relationship at large but it's true and the bike-loving couple in your life knows it.

Tandem Electric Bike

Barista Express Espresso Machine

Elevate the kitchen experience with this espresso machine. Couples will love getting that cafe or hotel lobby treatment in their own home and it may even inspire one of them to become house barista (a win-win, really).

Barista Express Espresso Machine

Explorer Pro Stand up Paddleboard and Kayak

Where to begin with this great hybrid SUP from Isle. It's inflatable, meaning it can breakdown and pack just about anywhere and it pumps up with relative ease. Once inflated, it words as both a standard SUP and a kayak, thanks to added seats and a paddle that can morph into oars. Best, it's plenty big for you and your significant other to get some water-filled fun in together.

Explorer Pro Stand up Paddleboard and Kayak

Linen Sheet Set

The bedroom can always be improved, with little things here and there. This linen sheet set is great for couples, the backdrop of many a evening and wonderfully comfortable and plush. It's beyond soft, made from the brand's special bamboo viscose fabric.

Linen Sheet Set

Acton II Bluetooth Speaker

For the couple always trying to outdo each other in terms of playlists and song selections, this is it. We love this Marshall speaker, teeming with the brand's signature robust sound and a cool retro look.

Acton II Bluetooth Speaker

1/2/3 Person Waterproof Windproof Tent

For the couple that loves the great outdoors, set them up with a portable home of sorts. This outstanding tent will serve as shelter for countless camping trips, no matter what the weather is doing. We love that it's lightweight, the ideal size for two, and comes with waterproof fabric to quell an unexpected rainstorm.

1/2/3 Person Waterproof Windproof Tent

White Waffle Weave Resort Robe

These robes are great in that they allow the couple to feel like they're on their honeymoon whenever they get thrown on. The waffle weave is straight out of the expensive resort and the option for a personalized and initialed crest is great.

White Waffle Weave Resort Robe

Cocktail Maker

Know a couple that loves happy hour? Here's a gift that they will look forward to after a long day at the office. You get a bar-quality cocktail in less than a minute and can tailor it to your taste, whether you love sweet, tart, or somewhere in between.

Cocktail Maker

Money Tree Plant

Some couples prefer living children that require a little less work -- like plants. This money tree plant is a stunner, looking tremendous while requiring relatively little work. The braided trunk is especially nice once it grows out a bit so they'll have something to look forward to.

Money Tree Plant

Shearling Wool Clogs

These luxe unisex clogs are great for lounging about. Padded with fluffy wool and breathable, they're great for indoors and short treks outside. One thing's for sure: The couple in question will not want to remove them.

Shearling Wool Clogs

His and Her Multifunction Black Stainless Steel Watch

Matching watches are ideal for couples, especially when they're as classy as this twosome. The pink accents glow while the stainless steel makeup offers a sleek look. They're even water resistant and can be made with special engravings to make them even more, well, special.

His and Her Multifunction Black Stainless Steel Watch

Freestyle Gen 2

A projector with a high IQ, this is the ultimate gift for keeping couples close. They'll want to game together, watch movies together, or stream things outside for an impromptu date night inspired by a drive-in theater. The unit is set up with 360-degree sound, a 100-inch adjustable screen, and even multi voice assistant.

Freestyle Gen 2

