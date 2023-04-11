Yes, Amazon really sells giant adult bean bag chairs — and you need one now!

Take a load off and sit awhile — on a giant bean bag chair. (Photo: Amazon)

No longer the shapeless sacks reminiscent of '70s dens and dorms, today's giant bean bag chairs are bigger, better and comfier — and will help you relax any day of the week. These cozy loungers are all about unwinding and make a great addition to any room in your home. We've got the scoop on several models — including a family-sized option from Lumaland Bean Bag Chair that we're nuts about— so you have a full range of choices. Add a bean bag chair to your Amazon cart now, and get ready for the best lounging experience of your life.

Chill Sack Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair This oversized sack comes in 30+ different colors. The covers are also available in a variety of fabrics ranging from soft microsuedes to cozy faux fur. $158 at Amazon

More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of this 5-foot beanbag chair from Chill Sack. It’s filled with shredded memory foam that lets you comfortably sink in while the seat still keeps its shape. The durable covers are double-stitched and machine-washable.

“I love this bean bag,” raved one customer. “It is comfortable and supportive. Nothing better than getting home and lounging in my Chill Sack.”

This Milliard beanbag comes with a removable, washable velour cover. But what's really exceptional about this chair is that the sack itself zips open so you can adjust the amount of fill inside. It comes in three classic colors: black, gray and blue, so there's a match with any kind of home decor.

“This bean bag is so fluffy and comfortable. Cover is all velvet and gives you a soft touch,” raved one five-star reviewer.

This extra-long option from Lumaland is essentially a beanbag couch. The memory-foam-filled beanbag arrives compressed and takes about two weeks to fully expand, but the brand says you can speed up the process by fluffing it up. It comes with a machine-washable ultra-soft microsuede cover.

One happy shopper called it the best purchase they’ve made in a long time, adding, “This thing is amazing! It is so comfy, and if you are on it solo with a blanket you feel like you are in your own personal cocoon. We had 15 people over for Thanksgiving, and four of them took naps, and the three kids loved jumping and actually being thrown on it (safely, of course)."

It you love the comfort of a bean bag chair but want even more comfort, this option from Ultimate Sack is for you. The bean bag itself is big enough for two adults to comfortably snuggle in, and it comes with a matching footstool. There are 25 different colors to choose from, and all cover options are machine-washable.

“My girlfriend had been wanting one for so long, and I searched and searched and this was the one we chose,” said one owner. “Absolutely obsessed with it. It's the most comfortable chair ever. It's huge — both of us can sit comfortably on it and still have room. I love how versatile it is, just moving it around a little you can make it into a chair, almost a bed and just sit in the middle and sink in. Run, run, run and get one!”

At first glance this may look like your average oversized beanbag, but when you unzip the cushion, inside is a padded inner cushion that unfolds to become a bed. This innovative CordaRoy seat first became popular on Shark Tank and has since racked up more than 5,400 five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers love how comfortable it is as both a seat and a mattress. Available in full, queen and king sizes.

“We were very skeptical but in need of something that this ‘Bean Bag’ promised to deliver. It did not lie,” said one customer. “Incredibly comfortable as both a chair and a bed. A snap to transition and very well manufactured. We bought the full size as an extra guest bed but are now thinking about going for the queen to open up daytime space in the room. Truly an excellent addition to our home.”

