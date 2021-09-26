Just throw it on and go: This effortlessly chic shirtdress is on sale for just $26 at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How gorgeous is this versatile shirtdress? (Photo: Amazon)

There's something magical about an oversized white button-down. It looks effortlessly chic, is so easy to style and just adds a little je ne sais quoi. Whether you're taking a trip to a farmer's market, grabbing lunch with some friends or hanging out around the house, you'll look put-together, stylish and cool.

The Gguhhu cotton maxi is like the dress version of that elusive button-down. In addition to white and black, it comes in 11 earthy tones — think terracotta and a stunning khaki. You'll find both loose and belted versions, so you're golden whether you want to define your waist or let the silhouette hang loose and drape-y.

We haven't even gotten to the best part: The frock is on sale for just $26 with Amazon's on-page coupon (was $36).

$26 $36 at Amazon

Just think of all the styling possibilities! (Photo: Amazon)

The dress is made entirely of cotton, and has long sleeves that look extra stylish when rolled up and paired with an array of bracelets and rings. We love the V-shaped slit on the side, and even more...the oversized pockets!

While you can certainly wear the dress as is, some shoppers suggest styling it as an extra-long cardigan or lightweight jacket. They rave about the sumptuous fabric, too. Shares one reviewer:

"Love the material of this shirtdress! FINALLY, no polyester/spandex!! Need more maxi and midi dresses in this fabric! It drapes well and has a very comfortable texture for any season. Use solo or as outerwear, dress up or casual with boots!"

Another reviewer even got the praise of a lifetime.

"This dress is obvious comfort," she shared. "...Fabric is soft and color shouts: I'm cool even in the heat and humidity. Tinges of Martha's Vineyard. Wear with a straw hat to complete the look. Receive compliments every time I wear it. One lady said, 'You look like a model from Vogue.'"

Story continues

The styling options are truly endless.

"LOVE this dress shirt!" shared a happy reviewer. "Looks adorable all buttoned up or as an 'over shirt'! Perfect!!"

$26 $36 at Amazon

Want more? Scroll for some of Amazon's best sales this week:

TVs

Headphones and earbuds

Smartphones, smartwatches and tablets

Gaming

Smart home

Vacuums

Kitchen

Beauty

Style

Bedding and Home

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.