Just throw it on and go: This effortlessly chic shirtdress is on sale for just $26 at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
There's something magical about an oversized white button-down. It looks effortlessly chic, is so easy to style and just adds a little je ne sais quoi. Whether you're taking a trip to a farmer's market, grabbing lunch with some friends or hanging out around the house, you'll look put-together, stylish and cool.
The Gguhhu cotton maxi is like the dress version of that elusive button-down. In addition to white and black, it comes in 11 earthy tones — think terracotta and a stunning khaki. You'll find both loose and belted versions, so you're golden whether you want to define your waist or let the silhouette hang loose and drape-y.
We haven't even gotten to the best part: The frock is on sale for just $26 with Amazon's on-page coupon (was $36).
The dress is made entirely of cotton, and has long sleeves that look extra stylish when rolled up and paired with an array of bracelets and rings. We love the V-shaped slit on the side, and even more...the oversized pockets!
While you can certainly wear the dress as is, some shoppers suggest styling it as an extra-long cardigan or lightweight jacket. They rave about the sumptuous fabric, too. Shares one reviewer:
"Love the material of this shirtdress! FINALLY, no polyester/spandex!! Need more maxi and midi dresses in this fabric! It drapes well and has a very comfortable texture for any season. Use solo or as outerwear, dress up or casual with boots!"
Another reviewer even got the praise of a lifetime.
"This dress is obvious comfort," she shared. "...Fabric is soft and color shouts: I'm cool even in the heat and humidity. Tinges of Martha's Vineyard. Wear with a straw hat to complete the look. Receive compliments every time I wear it. One lady said, 'You look like a model from Vogue.'"
The styling options are truly endless.
"LOVE this dress shirt!" shared a happy reviewer. "Looks adorable all buttoned up or as an 'over shirt'! Perfect!!"
Want more? Scroll for some of Amazon's best sales this week:
TVs
TCL 32-inch 3-Series HD Roku Smart TV, $188 (was $230), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $398 (was $500), amazon.com
Samsung 55-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR 32x Smart TV with Alexa Built-in, $1,548 (was $1,800), amazon.com
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series Smart TV, $1,098 (was $1,400), amazon.com
Sony X85J 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $2,498 (was $2,800), amazon.com
Headphones and earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $100 (was $150), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $116 (was $170), amazon.com
Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $15 (was $29), amazon.com
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $152 (was $199), amazon.com
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, $39 (was $50), amazon.com
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case, $24 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones, $300 (was $350), amazon.com
Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Over-Ear Open-Back Headphones, $254 (was $349), amazon.com
Smartphones, smartwatches and tablets
Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Zonko 10-inch Tablet, $110 (was $140), amazon.com
Motorola Moto G Power, $220 (was $250), amazon.com
Ulefone Note 9P smartphone, $136 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Gold (4th Generation), $570 ($599), amazon.com
Gaming
PS4 Controller Charger Dock Station, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
NBA 2K21, Xbox Series X, $20 (was $70), amazon.com
Just Dance 2021 - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Watch Dogs: Legion, $33 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PlayStation 4, $45 (was $60), amazon.com
Nintendo Joy-Con (L)/(R) Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle - Nintendo Switch, $69 (was $80), amazon.com
Smart home
Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender EX6120, $40 (was $57), amazon.com
C by GE On/Off Smart Plug, $10 (was $26), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300, $50 (was $80), amazon.com
Govee's Lynx string-light kit, $27 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Smonet Smart Deadbolt, $135 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Alexa Enabled Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm with Premium Home Speaker, $176 (was $265), amazon.com
Vacuums
Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $170 (was $200), amazon.com
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $150 with on-page coupon (was $230), amazon.com
Shark IQ Self-Empty Base Robot Vacuum, Wi-Fi, $500 (was $600), amazon.com
Coredy L900 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Kitchen
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Ninja Personal Blender, $60 (was $70), amazon.com
12" Stone Earth Frying Pan by Ozeri, $30 (was $55), amazon.com
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $100 (was $120), amazon.com
ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Meat Thermometer, $11 (was $30), amazon.com
Beauty
iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit, $45 (was $48), amazon.com
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
PURA D'OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo, $30 (was $39), amazon.com
Sdara Rose Quartz Roller, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Style
SatinaHigh Waisted Leggings, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Actloe Womens Open Front Hooded Long Sleeve Cardigan, $37 (was $43), amazon.com
Moyabo Womens Bow Tie Neck Long Sleeve Casual Office Chiffon Blouse, $23 (was $27), amazon.com
Cyanstyle Women's Short Sleeve Cold Shoulder Casual Tshirt, $14 (was $27), amazon.com
Bedding and Home
Plixio Shredded Memory Foam Bed Pillows for Sleeping, $37 (was $50), amazon.com
YnM Weighted Blanket, $40 with on-page coupon (was $80), amazon.com
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets, $35 (was $57), amazon.com
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set, $24 (was $38), amazon.com
MERITLIFE Premium 100% Waterproof Queen Size Mattress, $27 (was $39), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Teachers, nurses and podiatrists love these Skechers walking shoes — and they're on sale at Amazon!
Nurses and podiatrists adore these comfy sneakers — and they're on sale for $33 at Amazon
‘The only leggings I wear now’: Amazon shoppers adore this on-sale pair — grab two for $21
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.