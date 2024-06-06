It's getting hot out: Here are the best settings for your air conditioner in South Carolina

The mornings are getting sticky and humid in South Carolina.

With temperatures cooking, residents may be looking for ways get relief from the heat. Many people follow the rule of thumb of setting their thermostat to 78 degrees during the summertime. But is this information still useful?

Now would be the time to find out ― AccuWeather predicts this summer to reach record breaking temperatures. It will be the second year the weather service uses its Heatwave Counter and Severity Index to prepare residents for sizzling conditions.

Wondering how to stay cool? Here's what to know when setting your AC in S.C.

What should I set the temperature to when I am home?

To maximize utility bill savings during the summer, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends setting air conditioners to 78 degrees. It is important to note that this may not apply to all households. It may take some experimenting to find a temperature that offers both affordability and comfort. HVAC notes that for every degree that you set above 72 degrees, you can save up to 3% on your energy bill.

Another tip from HVAC is for those who usually keep their thermostat at 72 degrees in the summer. By gradually increasing the temperature one degree at a time, you may realize that your home remains comfortable despite the setting being higher than normal, such as 74 degrees. Eventually, you will figure out what works best for you and your family.

Turning your thermostat down by 10 or even 15 degrees while asleep or away can save up to 10 percent on your heating bills.

What should I set the temperature to when away from home?

Setting your temperature when away from home should be carefully considered, especially if you own pets. Energy Star suggests setting the temp to 85 degrees when you are outside and setting it to 82 degrees during sleep. To counter S.C.'s high humidity, set the thermostat close to 80 degrees so your HVAC system does not run so frequently. For the safety of pets, do not set the thermostat above 80 degrees. Air conditioners work to dehumidify the air, balancing out humidity levels that may cause harmful mold and mildew growth, according to HVAC.

Maximizing cooling in the home, according to HVAC

Air conditioning isn't the only way to keep cool in the house during summer's dog days. You can try using these other HVAC recommended methods, too:

∎ Consider using a ceiling fan, table fan, tower fan, or pedestal fan to circulate air throughout the home.

∎ Keep windows, blinds, and curtain shut to keep the inside of your home cool. Blackout curtains can reduce heat from entering a room by 24%. Tinted windows can also be used to prevent the sun from heating up the home throughout the day.

∎ Reduce time using heat-generated appliances such as dryers, ovens, and stoves. Use the dryer in the evening when temperatures are not as hot and grill food outside when possible.

∎ Insulate and seal doors, windows, and cracks or gaps in the walls.

∎ Use energy-efficient lighting like LED bulbs.

∎ Maintain proper airflow by making sure vents are not blocked.

∎ Switch to a programmable or smart thermostat for energy savings and precise temperature control.

