Gets Real: Seattle Puppy Raisers volunteer with guide dogs

Heidi Hespelt and Robin Roselle have decades of ‘dog raising’ experience between them. Together they lead a group, called the ‘Seattle Puppy Raisers’. It’s a community of volunteers, who have signed up to raise future guide dogs, for the blind and vision impaired.

“I saw the need and decided maybe I could do that,” says Hespelt about what prompted her to get involved.

Dog raising is a year-long process that begins with ‘the puppy truck’. It’s a truck that regularly makes its way from California to Washington, with a delivery of dogs in tow. Many are just eight weeks puppies, ready to meet their new caretakers.

“As they come off the puppy truck, the puppy truck drivers have us guess their names. And then we get this sweet little bundle that, you know, licks you all over the face. And it’s like Christmas,” says Hespelt.

Over the next year it’s the job of puppy raisers to expose these dogs to new sights, sounds and smells.

“We are socializing them. We’re getting them to have no fears,” says Roselle. So that when they do become guide dogs, they can safely navigate any environment for their vision impaired handler.

Each month the puppy raisers meet for ‘puppy club meetings’. Allowing them to sharing tips and build a community.

“They say that you come for the puppies,” says Barbara Sheets. “But you end up staying for the people because the community has been so amazing.”

It’s clear, the happiness the puppies bring to their raisers, but once they’re 15-months old, the pairs have to say goodbye.

At that age, it’s time for the dogs to be sent off for formal training. Spending three months at the Oregon campus of ‘Guide Dogs for the Blind’, before being matched with their forever home.

Paul Castle was the recipient of one of their guide dogs. And despite his vision loss, he calls his match with dog, Mr. Maple, love at first sight.

“Mr. Maple came through the door. And I was sitting there this big chair and he came running up to me and jumped into my lap. And our bond was so instant and that day we went out and walked for the first time,” says Castle.

They’ve been together for more than two years now. He credits Guide Dogs for the Blind, and the Seattle Puppy Raisers for making his access to Seattle, possible.

“The amazing thing is the puppy raisers. Everything they do,” says Castle. “Because the selfless energy that they put in all the love that they devote and volunteer to these dogs, is changing lives, I’m living proof of that, it’s completely changed my life.”

It’s part of a mission that these dog-lovers hopes to hold onto for many years and puppies to come.

“We know that they’re not our dogs,” says Roselle. “But what an honor to have these dogs.”

The group says they are always looking for more volunteers to become puppy raisers and help change lives. The organization ‘Guide Dogs for the Blind’ has groups of puppy raisers all across the state for people to become involved.