Get the lowdown on all the best after-Christmas vacuum deals — prices as low as $99

Whether you want to lie down and let a robot handle it or remain upright, there's a post-Xmas deal here for you. (Photo: Amazon)

New Year, New Roomba! If your vacuum's wheezing gets louder every time you turn it on, it's trying to tell you something: Replace me! And there's no time like the New Year to start over and give your home a deep clean with a new vac. Know what would help with that? Some killer after-Christmas sales!

Luckily, vacs are no longer clunky, hulking machines that have to be lugged around from room to room — they're lightweight, glide across the floor, and are possibly smarter than we are. And they also aren't as much of an investment as they once were — nowadays you can find an excellent sucker for a price that's more than reasonable and verges on awesome.

Whether you’re looking for a powerful stick vac, a smart upright, a robovac that will absolutely change your life (we’re serious), or anything in between, we’ve got the goods. Our thorough list of the best post-holiday vacuum sales is your one-stop shop. So, start your engines.

iRobot

Save big on this ultra-smart vac. (Photo: Amazon)

Dreaming of a world where you living space is continuously monitored for dust, dirt and pet hair without your having to lift a finger? Well, your dream's come true! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling iRobot Roomba maps out your space, plus it's smart enough to steer clear of stairs, furniture, toys and your pet's precious food bowl. Plus, you can program it via an easy-to-use app.

“This little machine is very powerful and saves me so much time," one of over 46,000 five-star shoppers shared. "I have such a floor area and didn't want to spend all day sweeping. It really does the job.”

$192 $274 at Amazon

Shop more iRobot deals:

Dyson

Now is the time to finally get your hands on one of these bad boys. (Photo: Dyson)

The Dyson Cyclone V10 is like the Maserati of vacuums — it's stylish, sleek, and oh-so powerful. Cordless, this powerhouse has up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction. A Torque drive cleaner head gets bristles deep in carpets to remove the toughest caked-on dirt while a soft roller cleaner head is gentle on hard floors. Plus, with three power modes, you get a customized clean no matter what kind of job you're in for.

"We've tried all sorts of 'dog hair' vacs...none compare to this Dyson. The ease of use, portability, size, ease of emptying, power and conversion to the hand vac are exceptional. We gave away all of our other vacs," wrote one thrilled reviewer.

$450 $550 at Dyson

Shop more Dyson deals:

Shark

With this ferocious, insatiable beast on the prowl, every week is Shark Week. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether your home is mostly carpet, bare wood or a mix of both, the Shark RV2001 AI Robot Vacuum can handle it. It intelligently maps your home, plus it's controlled by a smart app. It's ace at detecting pet hair and other debris too — just watch it go!

And don’t let the "renewed" tag fool you. Amazon has rigorously and professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned all of its refurbished products, so they’ll work and look like they're fresh from the factory. And know this: Amazon Renewed products are backed with a 90-day guarantee whereby the retail giant will replace the item or completely refund your purchase if you're not satisfied.

"I cannot say enough about this vacuum!" a shopper shared. "I love it so much! I have terrible asthma, and vacuuming with a traditional bag-less has always restarted my issue. Don’t even get me started on emptying the dust bin! This vacuum is a lifesaver, literally!

$300 $450 at Amazon

Shop more Shark deals:

Bissell

Whether you're plagued by cat hair, dog dander or dust bunnies, this Bissell will wipe out the whole menagerie. (Photo: Walmart)

If your pet leaves so much fur on the ground that you're amazed they have any left, listen up: This Bissell Powerlifter is for you. It's designed to suck up all sorts of hair, dander, dirt and whatever else the cat (or dog) drags in. Plus, it's designed with a special brush-roll mechanism that eliminates all tangles. An added bonus: It has LED lights in the front, so you can home in on any areas you might've missed.

"Absolutely love this!" a shopper declared. "The LED lights on the front make it easy to see, easy to clean. The lift-away is amazing. I absolutely love this vacuum. It looks nice. Some vacuums look very bulky, but this one has just a nice clean look to it. Would recommend for anybody!"

$139 $199 at Walmart

Shop more Bissell deals:

Eufy

You'll be Euf-oric about the way this vac does all the hard work for you. (Photo: Amazon)

Here's a myth that needs busting: Great robot vacs don’t have to be pricey. Eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac is on sale at this very moment for a ridiculous $170, down from $300 — you save $130! This remote-controlled model has over 9,600 five-star reviews, and for good reason. It sucks up any and all nasties from both wood floors and carpets and has an infrared sensor to avoid potential crashes and obstacles. And it'll go the distance, too, cleaning for up to 100 minutes on a single charge.

"We were amazed the first time we used it at the amount of dust, hair and lint it picked up," shared this shopper. "We had just vacuumed using our central vacuum! Definitely recommend it."

$170 $300 at Amazon

Shop more Eufy deals:

