Get DeWalt's No. 1 bestselling drill for just $99 (that's 45% off), plus other deals from the fan-fave brand

We found DeWalt deals on a number of power tools, including a cordless drill for only $99.

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit on blue background
What DeHeck are you waiting for? These DeWalt tools give you everything you need for your DIY projects. (Amazon)

Need to fill a hole in your own toolkit? Now's a great time to find fantastic deals on everything DeWalt. Drill? Bam, found one. Sander? Got that too. But the biggest savings? A cool $80 off the Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit.

Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit

$99$179Save $80

This powerful drill and driver kit is the most popular one at Amazon — and it's 45% off.

The screwdriver/drill tool might look compact, but it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps in low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly. Did we mention that it's the No. 1 bestselling drill at Amazon?

"It's very handy and easy to use," said one convert. "The balance and grip make it a comfortable tool. I really like how easy it is to change the bits and how they lock into place. I have had other drills that slip, but not the DeWalt!"

$99 at Amazon

Other DeWalt deals

DeWalt

DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light/Flashlight

$32$84Save $52

This handheld light puts out an impressive 110 lumens and is compact enough to fit into most toolboxes. It can also stand upright or be hung from its hook for hands-free illumination. 

$32 at Amazon
DeWalt

DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Impact Driver Kit

$190$269Save $79

Need something with a bit more punch than a typical drill? Try an impact driver.

$190 at Amazon
DEWALT

DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator

$119$149
Save $30 with coupon

Keep this No. 1 bestselling compact inflator with you and never worry about a flat tire again. You'll want this for your holiday travels!

Save $30 with coupon
$119 at Amazon
DeWalt

DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set

$69$109
Save $40 with coupon

If it can be screwed on or off, this 108-piece kit can handle it.

Save $40 with coupon
$69 at Amazon
DeWalt

DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Router

$140$239Save $99

When you need more precise cuts than a table saw can handle, this No. 1 bestseller is the kind of router (no, not the one that powers your internet) that you'll want to invest in.

$140 at Amazon
DeWalt

DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander

$98$179Save $81

Effortlessly sand down rough surfaces until they're velvety smooth.

$98 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on any of these tools, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

