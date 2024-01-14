Get an organized kitchen in 2024! These clever chaos tamers are on sale, from $14

If your New Year's resolution is to finally get your cabinets organized, these will help! (Amazon)

Even if your fridge is neat and tidy and your countertops are spotless, your cabinets might be the one area of your kitchen that is lacking organization. If your New Year's resolution is to finally bring some sanity to that cabinet chaos, head on over to Amazon. The mega-retailer has tons of organizers from one of their most popular brands, YouCopia, on sale, so you can declutter your shelves without breaking the bank. To help you get started we've rounded up the nine best deals happening now.

This shopper had to try it first. "I was pretty skeptical of this," they admitted, "but it’s proved itself to be super helpful and a total life changer. Always had problems trying to stack my lids up on each other and now it’s no longer a problem! Can access and put them away with ease."

YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer $25 $30 Save $5 Anyone who uses Tupperware-esque containers will tell you keeping track of the lids is very tricky. While you can usually stack the containers inside themselves, the lids can often go missing...until now This clever device comes with eight adjustable dividers that let you neatly stack lids separately from (but just adjacent to) the containers. We told you it was clever! $25 at Amazon

“I wish I had bought something like this sooner,” wrote one rueful but raving reviewer. “Initially I wished it were bigger, but it can actually fit a lot of lids in it. I brought a new set of 30 storage containers, and all of the lids perfectly fit in it. It seems sturdy enough, so I am happy with my purchase so far.”

YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Cabinet Organizer $17 $20 Save $3 If water bottles are taking over your cabinets and constantly falling out onto your noggin, get a load of this. It has two tiers that feature grooved shelving to keep the bottles in place. The shelves are fully adjustable and they can hold up to 15 pounds at a time. Drink THAT in! $17 at Amazon

"Brilliant design," raved this hydrated fan. "We have at least six insulated bottles that sit on the top shelf of the kitchen cabinet. Many times I have to use a kitchen tong to reach the one I need because they get pushed back. This organizer stacks them so I can reach all of them easily."

YouCopia Crazy Susan Two-Tier Turntable, $16 $20 Save $4 Perfect for that corner cabinet where items go to vanish, this turntable's adjustable height allows you to fit different-sized bottles, spices, snacks or condiments, so everything is sure to reappear. And it has an easy set-up — just twist and lock the center post into the trays and select your desired height. You can also use it for laundry items, medicine, skincare bottles, craft supplies and more. $16 at Amazon

Over 9,000 reviewers have given this a five-star rating. "I really like this lazy Susan and would buy it again," said one. "In fact, I may buy a second one. The item is exactly as pictured. It has helped me organize some smaller items in one of my kitchen cabinets. I like the fact that each wedge-shaped compartment can be lifted out as needed, which makes its contents even easier to access and/or refill."

YouCopia ShelfSteps Can Organizer $16 $20 Save $4 One of the worst parts of storing cans and jars in your kitchen cabinets is you can’t see what’s hidden behind the first row. We hate that! But these handy shelf risers let you easily see everything inside. You can use the three shelves separately, or stack them to make your veggies and condiments look like Olympic medal winners. $16 at Amazon

“I was tired of my canned goods going past expiration dates because they were getting lost behind other things in my pantry,” wrote one conscientious consumer. “With this system, everything is clearly visible, and I stack them with the newest items on top and the ones that need to be used next on the bottom. It also makes it easier to see at a glance what I need to add to my shopping list.”

YouCopia StoraBag Drawer Food Bags Dispenser $16 $20 Save $4 This handy dispenser holds your storage baggies in one convenient place! It has two wide slots that can fit standard-size gallon, quart, sandwich, or snack food bags. It also has a smaller slot in the corner to hold accoutrements like rubber bands or twist ties. Even better: It comes with 24 removable labels so you know exactly which size baggies you have stored. $16 at Amazon

One reviewer called it “a real problem solver.” Then added, “It's great having all of my bags in one well-organized place! No more smashed-up, sloppy boxes to deal with.”

YouCopia SpiceLiner Spice Drawer Liner $14 $17 Save $3 Spice drawer a mess? Could've sworn you had some coriander, only to find you have THREE cumins? This keeps all your jars in a straight line (it IS called a "line-r," after all) and plainly in sight. The non-slip backing keeps it from moving around as you open and close drawers, and it can accommodate various shapes and sizes. $14 at Amazon

“This is perfect if you want to keep your counters clear and don’t want to dig through cabinets for the spices needed,” said one tasteful reviewer. “Love how being able to open the drawer and there are all spices laid out for easy access. Easy to organize by alphabet or just set them in; it saves the time of digging through a cabinet.”

YouCopia SinkSuite Under Sink Turntable with Adjustable Dividers $25 $30 Save $5 Because this Susan is lazy but you're not: This turntable has three dividers that let you adjust their size to create custom compartments so that you can get at your cleaning sprays, sponges and soaps toot-sweet. It rotates 360 degrees, so you can easily wheel it in either direction to grab what you’re looking for, and it even has non-slip grips at the bottom to keep it in place. $25 at Amazon

“Perfect for under-the-sink storage, fits large items, turntable makes everything accessible. Very easy to assemble and item is sturdy. Will be purchasing more of these for all of my bathroom cabinets,” said one customer.

YouCopia TeaStand Tea Bag Organizer $25 $30 Save $5 Cuppa lovers will be over the moon for this teabag organizer. You no longer have to waste storage space with bulky boxes of tea as this handy gadget can hold up to 120 bags at a time. It has 12 (removable!) clear bins (six on each side) that are removable and dishwasher-safe at a price that's far from...steep. Har. $25 at Amazon

One shopper described it as “clean and functional” before adding, “This tea organizer is so pretty, yet functional. I wasn’t looking for a big tea display holder. But something with clean lines, simple, with functionality. It has checked all my boxes and then some. It looks perfect in the kitchen but would be great in an office or a coffee nook.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Mount $12 $50 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $85 $89 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

XieBro Robot Vacuum and Mop $144 $180 Save $36 with Prime See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $130 $250 Save $120 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $158 $220 Save $62 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $240 $269 Save $29 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, 26-Oz $17 $23 Save $6 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 $35 Save $5 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $14 $21 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Home

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $13 $42 Save $29 with coupon See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $33 $108 Save $75 See at Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater $20 $29 Save $9 See at Amazon

American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set, 6-Piece $34 $80 Save $46 See at Amazon

Wind Talk Space Heater $42 $170 Save $128 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon