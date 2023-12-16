Get a Sam's Club annual membership for just $20 — that's 60% off — with this epic deal

Having a Sam's Club membership feels special — savings are pretty much guaranteed every time you shop. Of course, like all of life's greatest pleasures, it doesn't come free — you have to pay to join the club, and not everyone is willing to do that. But we'll let you in on a little secret: Sam's Club is currently offering annual memberships for just $20 — that's a whopping 60% off right now.

This massive promotion is for the Club membership, which typically costs $50 for the year. For about the cost of dinner, you can earn huge savings for an entire year. One thing you can be sure of? It will definitely more than pay for itself!

Get those shopping bags ready — the savings are about to get even better.

In case you're not familiar with what a Sam's Club membership gives you, here's a rundown:

Extra savings on already low members-only prices

Bonus offers on dining, shopping and more

Members-only savings on fuel

Same-day delivery

Sam's cash back when you use a Sam's Club Mastercard

Free flat tire repair, battery testing and wiper blade installation

Complimentary membership to share with someone in your household

Discounts on add-on memberships

If you're interested in the Plus membership you'll get all the items mentioned above, along with Sam's Cash for Plus, free shipping, free curbside pickup, early shopping, pharmacy savings and optometry savings for $55 (was $110).

You have to be a Sam's Club member to enjoy all that Sam's Club has to offer, so what are you waiting for?