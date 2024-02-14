Get a KitchenAid stand mixer for $80 off during Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale — this professional baker says it's a must-have

It's no secret that KitchenAid is considered the gold standard when it comes to stand mixers, and seeing as my job entails testing kitchen products, I can vouch for these sturdy (and splurge-y) appliances. Most serious home cooks and bakers dream of owning one of these bad boys, but their high price tags often keep them out of reach. Well, not for long, thanks to this epic KitchenAid stand mixer deal during Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale. Snag one for less so you can take on more baking projects this year!

Why is this a good deal?

We compared prices at other retailers, and you won't find any better than Amazon's markdown — you'll save $80 on the crème de la crème of stand mixers. This workhorse usually costs upward of $300 (at least), but if you're serious about baking, it'll more than pay for itself with all the time and effort it'll save you.

Why do I need this?

Before I started writing about kitchen products for a living, I worked with kitchen products for a living — as a baker, to be exact. That said, I still bake pretty much every week, and my trusty KitchenAid stand mixer is what I reach for when I'm making cake batters, cookie doughs, breads, frostings, meringues — you name it, I've probably made it using this mighty appliance. In fact, the bakery I worked at even used this very mixer for certain tasks — it's that good. Unlike flimsier mixers on the market, this one was built to last (there's a reason KitchenAids are often passed down from one generation to the next), so you won't need to worry about replacing it after a year.

At 4.5 quarts, the manufacturer claims it can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time, though it won't take up much room in your kitchen. Oh, and you'll get the beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any dessert under the sun — though some people have also found savory uses, from mashing potatoes to shredding chicken.

Short on storage space? This beauty comes in classic black and white, and once you realize how much you can do with it (and how pretty it looks), you'll likely want to keep it right on the counter for all to admire.

What reviewers say

With over 7,600 perfect ratings from satisfied shoppers, this KitchenAid mixer is, understandably, an Amazon fave.

"I love this machine!" gushed one happy home cook. "I can use it to make my cookie recipes, or just in general mixing things up that are harder for people like me to do. When I say people like me, I mean because I have carpal tunnel and arthritis in my hands. Having something to handle the repetitive mixing is great. My husband even likes it because we bought a grinder attachment and used it to grind his venison meat to make sausage. If you ever wanted a stand mixer, I would choose a KitchenAid over any other, because they seem to be sturdier and last longer."

"Everything about this KitchenAid Classic mixer exhibits all the quality I've come to expect from KitchenAid!" exclaimed another impressed baker. "I love the look and the way it performs. I'd never used a dough hook before, but this weekend I made three big batches of rolls, and I will never go back to kneading by hand. Very pleased overall and highly recommend."

"I received this as my Mother’s Day gift and could not be happier," raved a final fan. "It’s exactly what I’ve been wanting." Their one warning? "I will tell you it's HEAVY. I was not prepared coming from my plastic mixer. This is not a mixer you whip out from time to time. It has a permanent spot on my counter."

And it's not just stand mixers you can find for a steal — these KitchenAid products are also on sale:

Amazon KitchenAid Corded Hand Blender $50 $60 Save $10 With this handy gadget, you won't have to transfer piping-hot soup to a blender to get it smooth ever again. Just place this in the pot and it'll blitz it up in no time. A winter essential you'll find yourself using all year round! $50 at Amazon

