It's allergy season: Arm yourself with this top-rated air purifier, now $30 off at Amazon

Whether you’re a pet owner, have asthma or find yourself constantly getting sick, an air purifier can help immensely. But for many of us, this time of year brings a fresh hell of sneezing, coughing, scratchy throats, watering eyes, headaches and general yuckiness. That's right; it's allergy season, and you're going go need all the help you can get to keep your nose dry, your sinuses unclogged and your disposition humane.

Luckily, the top-rated GermGuardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier is on sale at Amazon. Down to $100 with the on-page coupon, it'll free your surroundings of dander, germs, odors, mold, smoke, dust... and POLLEN.

GermGuardian Germ Guardian Air Purifier $100 $175 Save $75 with coupon The Germ Guardian's true HEPA air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens, while the Pet Pure Filter adds in an antimicrobial agent to inhibit the growth of mold, mildew and odor-causing bacteria on the filter's surface. Save $75 with coupon $100 at Amazon

The GermGuardian Air Purifier uses True HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) air filters to get rid of just about any dust and allergen in your home, while antimicrobial agents in each filter breaks down any mold, airborne viruses and more. In fact, this air purifier can do away with up to 99.97 percent of harmful things in the air. It’s a miracle-worker!

A $30 markdown on this GermGuardian Air Purifier? That's nothing to sneeze at. (Photo: Amazon)

“I have horrible asthma and I was finding it hard to breathe when I was in my apartment for extended periods of time,” raved a an Amazon five-star reviewer. “With an hour of turning on, I noticed an air quality difference. Since buying this product I have not had any wheezing at home. We leave it on the low setting in our bedroom at night. We put it on high a few times a week if we are hanging out at home. My fiancé noticed a difference and he doesn't have any allergies or asthma! He doesn't wake up stuffed up anymore. We are sleeping better, the cats sneeze less, everyone's health is so much better!”

For the best results, run the GermGuardian Air Purifier all day and all night (that’s 24/7), so it can fight off the icky things in the air ‘round the clock. There’s even an ultra-quiet setting, so it won't wake you up while you’re counting sheep.

Got pets? Get this Germ Guardian Air Purifier while it's on sale. (Photo: Amazon)

“Wow, works amazing! Bought this because we had a house fire,” another shopper shared. “Needed to work in the house to make repairs. The soot was not really bad, respirators worked ok, but we decided to try to clean the air as well. Wow, set it up and in less than an hour there was such a difference. The air was incredibly clean and smells were gone.”

And another shopper loved the look: “I am impressed with this purifier. Runs quiet, air feels fresh, sinuses are happy. Aesthetically pleasing as well — why are most air purifiers so ugly?”

The GermGuardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier is perfect for medium and large rooms up to 167 square feet. Get ready to breathe easy and (really) enjoy the summer!

GermGuardian Germ Guardian Air Purifier $100 $175 Save $75 with coupon Make sure to add the additional $30 off on-page coupon to max out your savings! Save $75 with coupon $100 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $11 $27 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Phone Holder for Car $10 $50 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Avapow Car Jump Starter $84 $120 Save $36 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Motopower MP69033 Car OBD2 Scanner Code Reader $23 $27 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $120 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Vacuum $20 $25 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark VM252 VacMop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop $90 $100 Save $10 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $35 $40 Save $5 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $180 $275 Save $95 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $7 $16 Save $9 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set – 8 Inch $27 $37 Save $9 See at Amazon

McCook MC29 15-Piece Knife Set $50 $130 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer $120 $170 Save $50 See at Amazon

Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Zulay Milk Frother Wand Drink Mixer $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon

Home

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Pelonis 40-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan $57 $70 Save $13 See at Amazon

ToLife Air Purifier $50 $70 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Bissell MYair 2-Pack Air Purifiers $100 $175 Save $75 See at Amazon