Gentle Monster's Newest Drop Is a Jellycore Dream

Innovative eyewear label Gentle Monster has become known for its distinctive frames and playful packaging, dropping collections inspired by schoolwear, jewelry and gaming, but its latest release might just be its most exciting yet. The "GENTLE JELLY" collection went viral on social media before its official launch, offering a range of unique frames crafted with jelly-inspired detailing.

Comprising four sleek styles, the collection features clean black and white wrap-around frames alongside two sugary-sweet designs that mimic the characteristics of classic jelly sweets. A delicate pink pair arrive complete with what looks like crystallized sugar across the nose bridge and lens frame, followed by a transparent pink frame adorned with heart-shaped jelly decor.

To celebrate the "GENTLE JELLY" launch, Gentle Monster will be hosting pop-up experiences across Seoul and Beijing, complete with giant jelly pouch sculptures and jelly creatures.

Take a closer look at the collection above and head to Gentle Monster's website to purchase.

