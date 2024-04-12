A Genius Trick Makes These Ranch Roasted Potatoes Unbelievably Crispy

Now here's a spud-tacular recipe: Ranch potatoes are crispy, flavorful, and served up with a hearty spoonful of creamy ranch dressing. What could be better? Whether baked, mashed, or turned into a casserole, it is no secret that Ree Drummond loves a good potato recipe. Much like her popular Crash Hot Potatoes, these roasted potatoes are a lovely twist on the baked potato with plenty of "flavorful, crispy surface area!" Plus, they're seasoned with everyone's favorite kitchen hack—ranch seasoning mix! Just grab an envelope from the supermarket. It's herby and packed with all the flavor and salt needed for this potato side dish.

Do you have to boil the potatoes?

A beautiful, crispy crust and a tender, creamy interior is very hard to achieve when roasting raw potatoes. Taking the time to boil them first ensures that they will not only have the perfect texture, they will also absorb more of the flavor from the oil and the ranch packet. One bite of crunchy, creamy potatoes and you'll never want to roast potatoes the same way again!

Why aren't my potatoes crisping in the oven?

Overcrowding the baking sheet could be the culprit. Make sure the potatoes are spread across the pan and aren't piled on top of one another. To help with crisping, this recipe uses a clever trick: The baking sheet and oil are preheated in the oven while the potatoes boil. Then the potatoes are scattered onto the hot pan and oil to help them get golden and crispy more quickly.

Can you make ranch potatoes ahead of time?

For optimum crispiness, these golden roasted potatoes are best enjoyed fresh out of the oven. You can, however, make the creamy ranch in advance. Make the ranch up to three days in advance and store it in an airtight container in the fridge. Just make sure to reserve 2 tablespoons of the ranch seasoning for the potatoes.

Can you use bottled ranch dressing in this recipe?

This recipe calls for dry ranch seasoning mix which is more concentrated in flavor than a standard bottle of prepared salad dressing. Plus, the crispy potatoes need to be tossed in that dry seasoning mix. Pack this dish with even more ranch flavor by whisking together some homemade ranch seasoning or whipping up a batch of Ree's homemade ranch dressing for extra drizzling—because you can never have too much ranch!

Yields: 6 servings

Prep Time: 10 mins

Total Time: 50 mins

Ingredients

6 tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 1/2 lb. red potatoes, cut into 1-in. chunks

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1 (1-oz.) dry ranch seasoning packet, divided

3/4 c. sour cream

1/4 c. buttermilk or whole milk

Chopped chives or dill, for serving serve

Directions

Preheat the oven to 450°F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Pour 4 tablespoons of oil onto the prepared baking sheet. Place the baking sheet into the oven. In a large pot, add the potatoes, salt, and water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook the potatoes until they are almost tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain the potatoes and return them to the pot. Place the lid on top of the pot and shake the pot vigorously for 30 seconds. Remove the lid and add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and 2 tablespoons of ranch seasoning. Fold to combine. Remove the prepared baking sheet from the oven. Spoon the seasoned potatoes onto the hot oil, folding to combine. Roast the potatoes until crisp, 30 to 35 minutes. In a medium bowl, stir together the sour cream, buttermilk, and the remaining ranch seasoning until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Spoon and spread the ranch dressing onto a serving platter. Top with the hot potatoes and sprinkle with chives or dill.

Tip: Fry up some bacon and use the drippings in place of olive oil in this recipe. Sprinkle crumbled bacon over the potatoes for easy bacon ranch potatoes.

You Might Also Like