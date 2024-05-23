This gem is home to the largest collection of Frank Lloyd Wright designs in the world

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Did you know that Tampa Bay is home to the largest single-site collection in the world of Frank Lloyd Wright designs?

Visitors can find 16 realized designs of Wright on the Florida Southern College campus.

“Some people come here and are very surprised to learn that we pulled this off in Lakeland, Florida in 1938,” tour guide Robyn Ferguson said.

Frank Lloyd Wright ‘inspired’ home kits for sale

Ferguson also explained that Ludd M. Spivey was the college president around that time and asked Wright to help him create a campus with his unique style.

Some of those designs include the Usonian Faculty House, the Water Dome, two chapels and Wright’s only planetarium design.

“He’s known for nature and his buildings bringing nature, using nature, complementing nature,” Ferguson said.

Burmese pythons are slithering farther north. Could the snakes make Tampa home?

Visitors can choose to go on a self-guided tour of the collection or they can register for more in-depth tours. Tours are given daily.

You can find additional details here at the Florida Southern College website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.