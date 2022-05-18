This excellent mini PC for working from home is down to $299, an all-time low
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you're eyeballing a new computer for working from home, you're probably thinking laptop. But why? Portable PCs were designed for, well, portability, not desk duty. They're ergonomically unsound, with smallish screens that force you to hunch over because they're not at eye level. And if you're working from home anyway, why pay for a battery that's just going to wear out while it sits there?
Allow me to make the case for a mini PC, the modern-day alternative to the hulking desktop towers of yesteryear. For a very reasonable price, you can get a powerful machine that works with the monitor, mouse and keyboard of your choice. And all that affords the comfort that's so crucial when you're stuck at your desk.
A while back I tested the Geekom IT8 Mini PC, and let me just skip to the verdict: It's great. I'll explain why below, but first there's a deal that needs mentioning: For a limited time, the Geekom IT8 Mini PC drops to $299 when you clip the on-page $20-off coupon and then apply promo code CNHF95XQ at checkout. That's for the configuration with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD), and it's the lowest price on record.
$299 with coupon and code (was $380) at Amazon
(Pro tip: If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here.)
Geekom IT8 Mini PC design and features
Preloaded with Windows 11 Pro, the IT8 packs a substantial amount of hardware into its 117 x 112 x 45.6-mm frame — which, I should mention, can mount to the back of most monitors using an included VESA bracket. That's a great option, as it keeps the system out of sight and cuts down on desktop cord clutter. It also makes the ports harder to access, but the IT8 is easy to pop on and off the mount as needed.
The configuration I tested includes an Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 processor and, as noted above, 8GB of RAM and a reasonably spacious SSD. Amazingly, there's room inside for additional RAM (up to 32GB total) and even a traditional 2.5-inch SATA hard drive, in case you want more storage. Opening the case is as simple as removing four screws.
Although I didn't run benchmarks on the system (I test using real-world situations), the system booted in a flash and ran my software at a healthy clip. If you're someone who likes to keep a dozen-plus browser tabs open, the IT8 can handle that without breaking a sweat.
As for graphics, the integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 subsystem can handle up to 4K display resolution. It may bog down if you're doing any really complex image- or video-editing work, but I found I was able to play the classic PC game Borderlands at Full HD resolution. In other words, this may not be a graphics powerhouse, but it can handle the basics just fine. In fact, the system supports up to four separate displays, using a combination of HDMI, mini-DisplayPort and USB-C ports.
I paired it with just one, the excellent Innocn 27C1U 27-inch monitor, along with a wireless mouse/keyboard combo. The latter relies on a tiny USB dongle, but that wasn't a problem because the IT8 serves up three Type-A and two Type-C USB ports. It also has an SD memory card slot and a headphone jack.
If there's a hardware shortcoming, it's the Wi-Fi 5 implementation; Wi-Fi 6 is the newest standard, but it's unlikely this will pose a problem for most users. The system doesn't have a built-in speaker, either, so you'll have to look to an external option (monitor, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, etc.).
Geekom IT8 Mini PC: Worth buying?
If portability isn't a concern (i.e., you don't need a laptop), I definitely recommend the Geekom IT8 — especially if you can grab it for $299 with the aforementioned code and coupon. Even at $380, it's a solid deal. Yes, you have to BYO monitor and keyboard, but that's a good thing: You can choose larger, more comfortable ones that better suit your work-from-home setup.
Honestly, I struggled to find anything wrong with this PC. It's well-equipped right out of the box but has room for expansion. It's powerful enough for everyday computing tasks and even some gaming. And it's refreshingly small, no threat at all to even the most crowded desks.
$299 with coupon and code (was $380) at Amazon
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $100 (was $170), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $135 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
AuKing Mini Projector 2022, $67 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $370 (was $560), amazon.com
Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar, $40 with on-page coupon (was $45), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Tozo T6 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds, $24 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $159), amazon.com
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
sephia SP3060 Earbuds Wired in-Ear Headphones, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $250), amazon.com
Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $28 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $250 (was $350), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
2021 Apple iPad Mini (WiFi, 64gb) $409 (was $499), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, 10.5” LCD Screen, $200 (was $230), amazon.com
Moto G fast, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner, $7 (was $10), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $230), amazon.com
Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PlayStation 4, $23 (was $60), amazon.com
Glorious Model O RGB 67g Lightweight Gaming Mouse, $50 (was $85), amazon.com
Tonor Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand & Pop Filter, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Home deals:
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Sierra Modern Home Smart WiFi Wireless Essential Oil Aromatherapy Ultrasonic Diffuser & Humidifier, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet, $25 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, $44 with on-page coupon (was $80), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Black & Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $49 (was $60), amazon.com
ColorCoral Rechargeable Computer Vacuum Keyboard Cleaner, $21 (was $30), amazon.com
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress, $35 with on-page coupon (was $46), amazon.com
Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless Racerback Swing Dress, starting at $13 (was $22), amazon.com
Prettygarden Women's Summer Casual Boho Dress, $41 (was $49), amazon.com
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Classic Sneaker, $50 (was $65), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper, $12 (was $20), amazon.com
Astercook Knife Set, $46 (was $90), amazon.com
Cuisinart C77WTR-15P Classic Forged Triple Rivet, $75 (was $160), amazon.com
Ultrean Air Fryer, $48 with on-page coupon (was $96), amazon.com
GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer, $85 (was $120), amazon.com
Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron, $50 (was $75), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum, $22 (was $33), amazon.com
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, $13 (was $20), amazon.com
Olay Regenerist Retinol Eye Cream, $28 (was $47), amazon.com
Nivea Moisture Lip Care, Lip Balm Stick with Shea Butter (pack of 4), $7 (was $12), amazon.com
Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Danjor Linens Queen Bed Sheet Set, $20 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Hoperay Shredded Memory Foam Firm Pillow, $29 (was $63), amazon.com
SafeRest Mattress Protector, $28 (was $38), amazon.com
CGK Queen Size Sheet Set, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
viewstar Queen Pillows, $30 with on-page coupon (was $47), amazon.com
Amazon Basics Down-Alternative Pillows, $25 (was $41), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
PureGuardian AP2200CA Air Purifier, $75 (was $130), amazon.com
VEVA Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Lysol Disinfectant Wipes, $30 (was $42), amazon.com
Lysol Disinfectant Handi-Pack Wipes, $16 (was $27), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $100 (was $20), amazon.com
KF94 Masks (pack of 50), $10 (was $17), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Variety Pack Survival Gear Food Seeds, $35 (was $80), amazon.com
Yoocaa 12 Hydroponics Growing System, $68 (was $100), amazon.com
Yard Butler ID-6C Manual Lawn Coring Aerator, $37 (was $66), amazon.com
Aqua Joe SJI-OMS16 Indestructible Metal Base Oscillating Sprinkler, $15 (was $23), amazon.com
Greenworks 40V 21" Cordless Brushless Push Mower, $289 (was $400), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.