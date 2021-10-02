'Seriously amazing' GE smart light bulbs and plugs are up to 75 percent off at Amazon — but only for 24 hours

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save up to 75 percent off of these bulbs and plugs! (Photo: Amazon)

Smart light bulbs and plugs are the ultimate home luxury: You can simply tell your lights and appliances when you want them on, off, dimmed and more, using just your voice or an app on your phone. But, naturally, that level of luxury doesn't come cheap — at least, not usually.

Want smart lights but don't want to pay full price? You're in luck. Just for today, Amazon has slashed prices on GE smart light bulbs and plugs by up to 75 percent. You can snag a two-pack, single-pack, or even a starter kit at a heavy discount right now. Check out some highlights below, and shop the full sale here:

Enjoy a full range of lighting color, at a heavy discount. (Photo: Amazon)

Enjoy millions of color options with the 60-watt C by GE Full Color Direct Connect Smart LED Bulbs. These color-changing bulbs offer up pretty much any color you can dream up, allowing you to adjust the lighting between white, warm, amber and cool tones. The bulbs sync up with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can tweak your lighting with the power of your voice. Forgot to turn off your lights before you left the house? No problem! Simply use the Cync mobile app to take care of everything from your phone. A nice perk: These smart LED light bulbs use 84 percent less energy and last 15 times longer than a regular bulb.

The C By GE Full Color Direct bulbs have plenty of fans, with one happy customer raving that they're "the EASIEST smart home item that I have EVER paired up." Another said this about installing the bulbs: "A few taps and we're in business." Choose between a two-pack for $12 (was $49) or one-pack for $6 (was $25).

"Alexa: Dim the lights." (Photo: Amazon)

Cycle through gorgeous shades of white with the C by GE Tunable White Direct Connect Light Bulbs. These smart light bulbs allow you to adjust your white light to any color temperature between warm, amber and cool tones. There are even settings that are optimized for your sleep/wake cycle! The 60-watt bulbs easily sync up to Alexa and Google Assistant, and can also be controlled by an app when you're away from home.

"This is seriously amazing," a happy user said in the reviews. "It was so easy to install the app on your phone and connect.... I love that I can turn on a lamp from my phone prior to getting home and don’t have to walk into a dark house." Snag a two-pack for $9 (was $35) or one-pack for $5 (was $18).

Voice-control any appliance with ease. (Photo: Amazon)

While smart homes are becoming more and more the norm, finding certain appliances with built-in smart home compatibility can still be a challenge. Thankfully, you don't have to spend an inordinate amount for some smart coffee maker, lamp or iron that isn't your ideal; now you can turn any appliance in your home into a smart device thinks to the C by GE On/Off Smart Plug, just $7 only for today! Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, this plug makes it easy to activate any appliance, and alleviates that frantic "Did I leave the ________ on?" feeling, since you can switch it off from anywhere.

"Absolutely love these new products by GE!" one enthusiastic shopper shared, "You can set up groups and routines to your hearts content like "set the mood" to turn on accent lamps in certain rooms, activate space heaters or adjust the thermostat all in a single phrase!"

