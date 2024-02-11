GBBO Star Kim-Joy's Genius Tip For Seamless Hidden Sprinkle Cookies

Animal lovers and fans of adorable food have a soft spot for Kim-Joy's endlessly creative bakes. The runner-up from Season 9 of "The Great British Bake Off" is always showcasing her newest baking ideas on social media. Not only do her videos feature plenty of cat-related bakes, but they sometimes feature cat butts in cookie form. When you bite into them, you get a mouthful of sprinkles that are tucked into a hidden pocket within the treat.

The baker explained in the caption of an Instagram video that she uses a special cookie cutter to stamp out the shape, and the video shows that an indent was made in the cookie before baking. This little pocket is where Kim-Joy puts the sprinkles, and she seals them off by gently pressing a thin circle of edible wafer paper onto some piped icing surrounding the indent. After this construction is complete, Kim-Joy decorates her treats with a layer of white sugar cookie icing before adding even more sprinkles on top. If you're not an avid cake decorator, wafer paper might be a new concept, but this affordable baking tool is often used by professional bakers to take their creative baking designs to the next level.

Wafer Paper Keeps The Sprinkles Sealed Until It's Time To Dig In

Sugar cookies with sprinkles - Tatyana Consaul / Getty Images

Kim-Joy's innovative use of edible wafer paper to seal and contain her cookie sprinkles is just one example of what special effects this paper can achieve. In the baking world, you may see this tool referred to as rice paper, but these two items have very different uses. Edible wafer paper is made from potato starch, is easy to apply, and only dissolves in water. Despite being so thin, it's sturdy enough to hold its shape throughout the baking process. Rice paper, on the other hand, comes in round sheets made from rice and other plants and is often used to wrap foods like spring rolls.

Wafer paper can be purchased in various thicknesses, depending on what baking project you have in mind. The thickest type can be used to create three-dimensional shapes on cakes, like flower petals or bows, or for printing images to use on burn-away cakes. Bakers can use this paper to create fun cutouts, mold it into fluid shapes when wet, and even paint it with food coloring to turn any boring-looking dessert into a work of art. If your goal is to hide sprinkles in cookies like Kim-Joy does, a bit of fresh frosting can act as the "glue" that will secure the colorful surprise inside.

Read the original article on Mashed.