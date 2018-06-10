    Gay Hollywood: 41 Out and Proud LGBT Stars (Photos)

    Tony Maglio and Jethro Nededog
    Gay Hollywood: 41 Out and Proud LGBT Stars (Photos)

    From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars in gay Hollywood who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

     

    From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars in gay Hollywood who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

     

    From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars in gay Hollywood who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

    From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars in gay Hollywood who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

    From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars in gay Hollywood who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

    From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

    From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

    From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

    From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

    From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

    Related stories from TheWrap:

    Inside Netflix's 'House of Cards' Season 2 Premiere Bash (Photos)

    Is This the Best Photo of the Year?

    Valentine's Day Viewing Guide: 10 Movies for All Relationship Statuses (Photos)