Gay Hollywood: 41 Out and Proud LGBT Stars (Photos)

From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars in gay Hollywood who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars in gay Hollywood who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars in gay Hollywood who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars in gay Hollywood who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars in gay Hollywood who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

From actress Jane Lynch to actor Matt Bomer to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars who serve as inspirations on National Coming Out Day

Related stories from TheWrap:

Inside Netflix's 'House of Cards' Season 2 Premiere Bash (Photos)

Is This the Best Photo of the Year?

Valentine's Day Viewing Guide: 10 Movies for All Relationship Statuses (Photos)