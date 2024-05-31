Not only did Gavin ‘Gavino Garza overcome academic barriers and family trauma in pursuit of higher education, but he graduated from Fresno City College in May as the Dean’s Medallion of Excellence Award recipient for Humanities Division.

Garza, who was raised within two distinct cultures, didn’t have a traditional education growing up.

His mother, who was Anglo-Irish, removed him from public schools after he finished the first grade. His father sent him to work as “child laborer” with his paternal grandfather in the fields to learn “proper work ethic,” Garza wrote in his application for the dean’s medallion.

Garza pursued higher education when he came of age. But the lack of high school transcripts excluded him from applying to many colleges and programs.

Kerry McCutcheon, dean of instruction for FCC Humanities Division, said given Garza’s background it is rare to have a student like him graduate from FCC in three years.

“You’re an inspiration, an amazing asset to our campus,” said McCutcheon during the dean’s medallion recognition ceremony.

As a college student, Garza spent numerous hours each semester closing the gaps left by his non-traditional education.

He was raised in the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP), which Garza described as “a non-denominational Christian cult.”

Garza said he also overcame significant trauma of the dogmatic teachings of being raised in that institute.

While he has worked with specialists, the trauma still impacts him in a variety of ways, such as memory loss.

“These influences have shaped his work as a poet and as a political activist,” said McCutcheon.

Two cultures at odds

Garza, who identifies as a bicultural Chicano, said the hardships he endured growing up molded him to be the person he is today. Now he uses his knowledge to serve others.

“Having grown up Christian fundamentalist, I have begun reclaiming my Chicanismo through volunteerism at Arte Américas,” said Garza who is of Anglo-Mexican descent.

Garza said his father found himself in a lot of trouble, cheated on his mother and wasn’t around much.

Garza said his grandfather was the person who loved him unconditionally but also taught him empathy, leadership, and worker solidarity.

“It was difficult learning how to carry a picking bag half your body weight,” Garza said of working in the fields.

He worked in the fields with his grandfather for seven years before he died in 2016.

“He used to tell me how he marched with the UFW and how he couldn’t work an office job afterwards,” Garza said.

Garza said his grandfather’s death left him with nothing but his mother’s family, who try to erase his Mexican heritage.

“I view Chicanismo not just as a noun but also a verb. My cultures are, and have been, at odds with each other,” Garza said.

While he was accepted to UC Berkeley and UC Santa Barbara College of Creative Studies, Garza will start at UC Berkeley in the fall as English major. He also wants to pursue an MFA in creative writing.

“I see myself becoming both an English college professor and a community organizer,” Garza said. “Education is a form of activism because it uses one’s knowledge in service of others.”

Despite the barriers, Garza has been an Assembly Delegate for the California Democratic Party, has been published in several literary journals, and earned a fellowship with the California Youth Leadership Corps. He won the Latino Faculty and Staff Association Scholarship for tutoring.

“My future career goals are built on what I’m already doing,” Garza said. “I’d like to have more intimate dialogues with community members so we can actualize our visions and needs for Fresno. I want to nurture the city that nurtured me when no one else did.

