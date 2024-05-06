Gators in Mississippi: How common are alligator bites in MS? How to avoid them

The weather is warm and beautiful and people are enjoying it outdoors, but they aren't the only ones enjoying it. Mississippi's alligators are out and about too as they hunt, warm in the sun, breed and nest.

Unfortunately, this can lead to conflicts as human and alligator activities overlap and end with bites or even human deaths.

Fortunately, this has not been the case in Mississippi and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Alligator Program coordinator Andrew Arnett wants to keep it that way.

"I definitely know there haven't been any fatalities," Arnett said. "We're lucky.

"There's been some bites and whatnot, but I don't know of an attack. Let's keep it that way."

Alligators naturally shy away from humans, but dangerous and sometimes deadly encounters happen.

Alligator bites in Mississippi in recent years

Alligators naturally shy away from humans, but in recent years, there have been several incidents where encounters with alligators have resulted in people being bitten in Mississippi. In 2022, a teenager was in a popular spot in a creek in Stone County. He was approached by a 4-foot alligator and when he tried to fend it off, the gator bit him.

His injuries were reported to be minor. Ricky Flynt, who was Alligator Program coordinator at the time, said it appeared people had been feeding the alligator and that's why it approached the teen. The bite came as a defensive reaction to the boy making physical contact with the animal, so it wasn't considered an attack.

In 2020, Christian Roberts of Meridian was bitten by a 9½-foot alligator while walking in tall grass. Roberts didn't see it and stepped near the animal. He was bitten on the back of one leg and on an ankle. Flynt said it was a matter of instinct with the alligator snapping at something that was too close.

Also in 2020, a Rankin County man made incidental contact with an alligator while swimming in Ross Barnett Reservoir. The alligator swam between the man's legs and scratched him with claws as it tried to get away.

The most serious incident in recent years took place in 2017. Licensed agent alligator trapper Craig Breland was mauled by an injured 12-foot alligator while attempting to capture and remove it. That incident was not considered an attack because Breland was engaging the animal.

How to avoid being bitten by an alligator

According to Arnett, these are good rules of thumb to prevent a dangerous encounter with an alligator.

Assume alligators are present . In much of Mississippi, if there's water, there's a possibility of an alligator being in it.

Never feed alligators, intentionally or unintentionally. Don't dispose of food scraps, fish or wildlife carcasses in or near water. This can make alligators associate humans with food and create a dangerous situation.

Never harass, capture or handle alligators . Not only is it dangerous, it's illegal. Arnett said they should be admired from a distance.

Be responsible for people and pets in your care. Maintain awareness when near water, keep domestic animals away and dogs on leashes.

Don't swim at night. An alligator could mistake you for food. If an alligator approaches at any time, get away.

What to do if an alligator attacks

According to the University of Florida, unprovoked alligator attacks are rare when compared to other dangers, even in the state with the most alligator attacks. Even so, they happen. Here's what the university suggests if it happens to you.

Run away in a straight line. Do not zig-zag.

Fight as if your life depends on it.

Poke it in the eyes, punch and kick it , especially around the head.

Try to make the alligator gag by jamming objects in the back of its mouth.

Alligators will often reposition prey in its mouth. That is your opportunity to escape.

What to do about a nuisance alligator

Arnett said just because an alligator is present does not mean it's a nuisance.

However, any alligator that has a preyed upon or attempted to prey upon humans, pets or livestock, or an alligator that shows aggression and lack of fear of humans by regularly approaching them is considered a nuisance.

If a nuisance alligator is encountered, report it to your MDWFP regional office.

North Region: 662-563-6221 or 662-563-6222

Central Region: 601-859-3421

South Region: 601-783-2911

For emergency alligator complaints such as an alligator attack or an alligator in a location that is unavoidable by humans such as a building, garage or parking lot, call the MDWFP hotline at 800-237-6278.

Alligators: How to avoid being bitten or killed by a gator