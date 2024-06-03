Gather's Fill the Hall food drive in Portsmouth seeks your help

PORTSMOUTH — The summer food drive Fill the Hall — run by the anti-hunger nonprofit Gather — is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday June 22 at The Music Hall.

“We’re putting the call out to the Seacoast community to help us make this the most successful food drive in our history!” said Gather Executive Director Anne Hayes.

Donations can be dropped off at The Music Hall located at 28 Chestnut St. on June 22 from from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, more than 30 area restaurants are participating in a contest to collect the most donations. Be on the lookout for the “We Helped Fill the Hall” sticker in the window of your favorite local spot. Drop your donations in their bin.

The Fill The Hall organizing committee is ready for the 10th annual event accepting donations at The Music Hall Saturday, June 22, 2024.

On the top of the wish list are items like: snacks, peanut butter, juice boxes, canned tuna, rice, cereal, oatmeal, pancake mix, tomato sauce, canned tomatoes, soup, personal care items, diapers and wipes. Monetary donations enable Gather to purchase fresh veggies, milk, fruit, and other perishable items are being accepted at gathernh.org/fill-the-hall2024.

History of Fill the Hall in Portsmouth

Gather’s largest food drive was inspired by an effort that dates back 30 years to when community activist Denise Wheeler and former Gather board member Scott McKee began volunteering to raise money and awareness about childhood hunger relief with the national group known as Share Our Strength. Ten years ago, in a conversation about their efforts, a friend mentioned a Vermont town that filled up their local theater with food donations. That sparked the idea and Wheeler and McKee approached Gather and Monte Bohanan, who was marketing director at The Music Hall at the time. They both immediately signed on. The first Fill the Hall was a resounding success and it has expanded every year since. This year’s lead sponsor is Green & Co. Real Estate.

The Music Hall Executive Director Tina Sawtelle, urges everyone who can to participate; “This collaboration is an excellent example of how we can help improve the lives of struggling families by making it easy for our neighbors to pitch in.” Fill the Hall benefits Gather’s “Meals 4 Kids” program, which operates during school vacations when children do not have access to free school meals. Gather’s goal is to bridge these gaps and ensure that children have consistent access to nutritious food through the summer months. This year, Seacoast Outright joins the Gather-Music Hall collaboration with its advocacy and events for Pride celebration, also happening June 22. The Pride March starts at 1 p.m. on Pleasant Street.

Wheeler said, “With volunteers and donors returning year after year, ‘Fill the Hall’ has taken on a fun, spirited, community feel. It's a special day I look forward to every year because filling the hall fills my heart. It's a joy watching the city at its best - everyone coming together at our beautiful Music Hall to help the people at Gather continue the noble and important work of bringing free mobile markets to the neighborhoods around the Seacoast that need them most. There's a lot of new, creative energy from both The Music Hall and Gather staffs that will give Fill the Hall No. 10 a festive jolt.”

McKee said he is proud of Portsmouth residents’ track record of support for the event, “For 10 consecutive years, The Music Hall has collaborated with Gather to encourage the good people of the Greater Seacoast to fill every seat in the Hall with nutritious food or monetary donations for those struggling with food insecurity. Every year we are stunned by the overwhelming positive response. In these contentious times we need look no further than our own local communities to be reminded that kindness, compassion, and love are the hallmarks of the human condition for the vast majority of people. That is the true 10th anniversary gift of Fill The Hall.”

Monte Bohanan, now director of communications and community engagement for the city of Portsmouth, said, “No kid should dread summer vacation because they don’t know where their next meal is coming from. My kids have grown up volunteering at Fill the Hall, and through this simple act, they've learned the impact they can make. We must show up, give when we can, build community through service, and pass these values to the next generation. It's amazing to see Fill the Hall continue to grow and thrive beyond all our expectations. As we stood on the stage that first year, Denise, Scott, and I agreed that if we filled the 150 seats in the center orchestra, we’d call it a win. Our community stepped up, filling all 900 seats - and the stage - that year and every year since.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Gather's Fill the Hall food drive in Portsmouth seeks your help