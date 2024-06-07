Gary and Cynthia Missler celebrating 50th anniversary

PETERSBURG — Gary and Cynthia Missler of Petersburg are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today.

The Misslers were high school sweethearts.

Mr. Missler married Cynthia (Cindy) Stahl June 7, 1974, at Petersburg United Methodist Church. The Rev. Donald Bates was the celebrant.

The couple has a daughter, Gina (Garrett) Fickle of Coldwater.

Mr. Missler is a 1969 graduate of Summerfield High School and a 1973 graduate of Michigan State University.He was employed by Petersburg Elevator before working at Ford Motor Co. in Milan, retiring in 2008 after 30 years of employment. He enjoys gardening, farm chores, cutting wood and traveling.

Mrs. Missler is a 1971 graduate of SHS and a 1973 graduate of Monroe County County Community College.

A homemaker, she enjoys yardwork, farm chores, reading, taking care of pets, riding her John Deere Gator and traveling.

The couple recently took a trip to Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Mackinac Island. They are members of Petersburg United Methodist Church and Dundee Senior Center.

