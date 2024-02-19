Garrard County Distilling Co. nabs former Widow Jane Master Distiller as its own

Lisa Wicker has been named the Master Distiller for Garrard County Distilling Co., Kentucky's largest all-new independent distillery, based in Lancaster.

Staghorn is looking to yet again make history in Kentucky.

The Atlanta-based premium spirits company recently opened Garrard County Distilling Co. in Lancaster, Kentucky, a formerly dry county. Weeks later, it named Lisa Wicker as its first Master Distiller.

Wicker is one of only a handful of women to be named a Master Distiller in Kentucky.

The former Widow Jane Distillery leader will oversee whiskey making at the all-new independent distillery, a $250 million bourbon project that sits on a 210-acre site and is expected to produce up to 150,000 barrels of bourbon per year.

"We see Garrard County Distilling Co. as a real opportunity to not only grow our economy, but to share our central Kentucky heritage with folks from around the world … over a glass of whiskey, of course," Lancaster Mayor Michael Gaffney said in a statement.

Wicker brings more than 20 years of distilling and winemaking experience to Garrard County Distilling Co. In her new role as Master Distiller, she will manage all aspects of whiskey production, including grain selection, fermentation, distillation, blending, and aging for the company’s owned whiskey brands, including All Nations, as well as contract-distilled whiskey.

Wicker has also held lead distilling roles at Lexington Brewing & Distilling Company, Samson & Surrey, Limestone Branch, and Starlight Distillery. For years, she served as a consulting distiller at George Washington’s Distillery, the revival of our first president’s historic distillery at Mount Vernon, Virginia.

“I am so grateful to the team at Staghorn for this amazing opportunity to lead the whiskey making team at this beautiful new facility,” Wicker said in a statement. “Though this is one of the largest distilleries in Kentucky, my focus will remain on creating whiskeys using the hands-on, traditional craft disciplines I have honed over the past several decades.”

Until the whiskey currently in production matures, Wicker will focus her attention on Staghorn’s All Nations brand, selecting and blending whiskey from the company’s more than 17,000 sourced-barrel inventory. Garrard County Distilling Co. plans to announce several new brands in 2024.

“High-rye and wheated bourbons are going to be the calling card for Garrard County Distilling Co., but I am also excited to explore rye whiskey, American single malt and some other emerging categories,” Wicker said.

A visitor center with a tasting room and restaurant is scheduled to open at the facility by the end of 2024. This is the first commercial distillery in the formerly dry county since the 1800s.

