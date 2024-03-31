Gareth Malone’s Easter Passion, BBC One, review: a fitting testament to the healing power of music

Don’t worry, Gareth Malone’s Easter Passion (BBC One) wasn’t a programme about the choirmaster’s love of hot cross buns or penchant for Lindt chocolate bunnies. BBC commissioners haven’t stooped that low. Not yet, anyway. Instead it was a welcome reminder of the true meaning of Holy Week.

On the 300th anniversary of its debut performance, this three-part documentary found musical maestro Malone staging Bach’s St John Passion at Cardiff’s Hoddinott Hall with the help of untrained amateur singers. It was patchy and ponderous TV but ultimately transcendent.

TV loves a challenge and a deadline, yet the jeopardy often felt false. “I have just eight weeks to get them ready for the concert,” said Malone. Why, though? This was never made clear. It might have been the biggest task of the host’s career, as he kept reminding us, but it didn’t need to be. “I wish I had six months,” he sighed. To which a reasonable response was, “Well, you should have started earlier.”

Such contrivances aside, though, this was an engaging and enlightening journey. It was a rare foray into classical conducting for Malone, best known for schoolboy and military choirs. He seemed almost as nervous as his new recruits. However, as a lifelong fan of Johann Sebastian Bach, his evangelical enthusiasm was infectious.

The opening episode saw Malone encouraging people from all walks of life to apply, before hand-picking his final eight. What stood out was the human stories. Hopefuls courageously opened up about their own struggles which might allow them to connect to the 1724 oratorio. Bristolian civil servant Astrid spoke movingly about nearly dying from preeclampsia during childbirth. Psychotherapist Joy discussed being rejected by her birth mother and then, due to her sexuality, by the church.

Port Talbot drag queen Jake had severe sight impairment (hence his drag name, Venetia Blind) and struggled to follow the score. During rehearsals, asthmatic retiree Simon lost his niece in a road accident, but was determined to sing through his grief. Over an intense practice period, Malone worked his customary magic.

Finally came the concert itself. Malone decided it should be in English, not German, in the hope this would bring Bach’s brilliance to a new audience. Alongside the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the BBC Singers (rightly rescued from defunding) and three world-class soloists, the novices acquitted themselves magnificently. The mighty musical interpretation of the Crucifixion story built to a potent communal climax.

As Malone said, Bach’s masterpiece has endured because humanity hasn’t changed. Its themes – betrayal, suffering, loss, love, hope – remain relevant. The experience proved transformative for those involved, paying testament to the healing power of music. Putting a long-form choral concert at the heart of the Easter schedules was to be applauded as loudly as that final ovation.

