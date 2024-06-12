Gardening for You: Tiny, shiny, jumping flea beetles

Flea beetle damage. It begins with a tiny “shothole,” a hole straight through a leaf as if the leaf was poked with a tiny ice pick. Damage begins with a few holes then faint lacy patternings appear and the once green leaves lose color. Symptoms quickly spread and within a short period of time the garden is in a full-fledged flea beetle infestation.

Arugula leaves infested with tiny, shiny flea beetles exhibit shothole damage. In just this picture frame are 38 individual flea beetles.

You know these insects are flea beetles by the way they quickly jump around like fleas when they are disturbed. The body of the flea beetle does not resemble the true flea, rather the flea beetle gets its common name from the jumping skills that come from its strong hind legs that enable them to jump long distances.

Its scientific name reflects the jumping characteristic. Flea beetles are in the leaf beetle family Chrysomelidae, the same family as lady bird beetles. Of the several genera of flea beetles the genus Altica is derived from the Greek haltikos, which means “good jumper”. Some common species of the Altica genus target grapes, apple, strawberry, and crepe myrtle (entnemdept.ufl.edu).

There is not just one genus of flea beetle, but several that target specific vegetables. While some flea beetles are generalists that do not discriminate among plants to feed upon, most feed upon specific target plants.

Peffley

Four families especially sensitive to flea beetle infestations are Brassicaceae (Cruciferae), arugula, broccoli, cabbage, kale, radish, turnip; Chenopodiaceae, beets, spinach, Swiss chard; Cucurbitaceae, squash, watermelon; Solanaceae, eggplant, pepper, potato, tomato.

The second unmistakable characteristic of a flea beetle is its shiny shell called a carapace (CARE-a pace). A carapace is the outside shell or case that covers the backs of animals like turtles, crabs, lobsters, and the official state small mammal of Texas, armadillo. The carapace of the flea beetle is hard and shiny, with metallic sheens of blue, green, or black.

Flea beetles have larval and adult stages. Both do damage on target plants. There can be several generations of flea beetles in one growing season. The life cycle begins as adults overwinter by burrowing into the soil or protected in plant debris, emerging in the spring. Pregnant females lay eggs at the base of the host plant. The larvae feed on the below-ground parts of the host, then pupate, and adults emerge to feed on the above-ground parts of the host plant.

Best practices for control starts with cleaning up leaf debris around seedlings and daily inspections. An infestation can balloon rapidly, therefore be proactive in control. Bacillus thuringiensis and Neem oilare biological controls that can be applied when beetles first appear on the above-ground parts.

Diatomaceous earth can be effective but must be reapplied following rain or irrigation. Sticky traps are indiscriminate in the beetles that are attracted; beneficials as well as pest insects can be stuck on the trap.

Plants with heavy infestations, like the arugula in the accompanying photo, need to be taken out of the garden and discarded.

Ellen Peffley taught horticulture at the college level for 28 years, 25 of those at Texas Tech, during which time she developed two onion varieties. She is now the sole proprietor of From the Garden, a market garden farmette. You can email her at gardens@suddenlink.net

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Gardening for You: Tiny, shiny, jumping flea beetles