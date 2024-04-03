Gardening for You: April is National Lawn and Garden Month

April has arrived and with it the official National Lawn and Garden Month (ngb.org).

In the 1980s, the National Garden Bureau along with 23 cosponsoring national horticultural organizations worked to nominate a National Garden Week.

In 1986, it was President Reagan who signed this Proclamation: “Now, Therefore, I, Ronald Reagan, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim the week beginning April 13, 1986, as National Garden Week, and I call upon all Federal, State and local governments, private organizations, and all Americans to join in educational efforts, ceremonies, and other appropriate activities to show our appreciation for the efforts and contributions of gardeners” (gardenclub.org).

A container of Swiss chard that will provide greens for the entire summer. Chard seed planted in the spring will produce healthy greens throughout summer and into the autumn. A great investment.

Naming a week to recognize gardening was just the beginning. In 2002, the National Gardening Association extended the seven days to encompass the entire month of April. And in 2024 we celebrate the month of April as the gardening month.

After being cooped up the winter months, the garden gets us outside in the healthy outdoors. Once in our gardens our bodies absorb natural Vitamin D from the sunshine instead of a pill and we get some exercise for those stiff joints that have been stagnant by sitting too much during the winter. Even just the planning of a summer garden and the planting of a few seed calms us as our focus shifts to nurturing the plants and away from fretting about everyday concerns that can weigh us down.

As a home gardener, you won’t be alone. Over half of American households, 55%, are involved in some kind of gardening activity and most of those are growing edible plants (gardenpals.com). Research in 2024 by Axiom Market Insights (axiomcom.com) found that almost 70% of new and novice gardeners in the study plan to expand their gardens and plant this year. There are scads of gardeners to keep us company!

A driving force behind gardening with edibles is saving on the food bill. Inflation effects all areas of our economy and agriculture has also been impacted. Growing a personal supply of some vegetables, fruit, and herbs can save on the cost of food. Even a modest investment can save on the annual produce bill.

Not only can gardeners save on the food bill, but they can grow varieties of vegetables they want, they know where and how it was grown, and self-harvested produce is fresher.

A garden to save on the food bill doesn’t have to take up the whole backyard. Starting small is still a start. All that is needed is a space with 6 to 8 hours of sunlight a day, a source of water, well-draining soil, and seed.

A $2.99 investment for a package of seed of Swiss chard can provide a continual harvest of greens throughout the summer – no need to go to the store for salad greens.

It is time to dig in and enjoy the beginning of a new gardening season!

Ellen Peffley taught horticulture at the college level for 28 years, 25 of those at Texas Tech, during which time she developed two onion varieties. She is now the sole proprietor of From the Garden, a market garden farmette. You can email her at gardens@suddenlink.net

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Gardening for You: April is National Lawn and Garden Month