Garden Walks with Judy: Creating gardens and a zen forest

Columnist Judy Terry visited the zen forest created by George Klasson and Jane Bourgeois recently.

Creating a garden in an overgrown acreage can be an awesome task. Creating gardens and a Zen Forest would be even more daunting. But George Klasson and Jane Bourgeois knew they could make a tranquil space around the hills in the two-plus acres surrounding their home.

And they did. With their vision and hard work they turned this area in northern Johnson County into a peaceful, natural sanctuary, surrounded by a Zen Forest.

What exactly is a Zen forest and how does it differ from a Zen room or Zen garden? It is the same concept of peace, simplicity, and tranquility, only bigger, wider, and taller and inclusive of nature from the smallest plant to the largest trees that frame the area between.

Jane and George enjoy the birds that settle in the trees. They have sighted bald eagles, blue herons, pileated woodpeckers, robins, goldfinches, hummingbirds, and bluebirds, among many others.

They both agree that “These avian marvels…only enhance the beauty of our haven.” Morning and evening they hear their calls and their music. Butterflies, too, love the flowers and the bats come out at sunset to keep the mosquitos and bugs in check.

George said they spent two years clearing out the underbrush and cutting down dead ash trees. Once he had opened up the canopy a sunnier landscape was created.

However, hostas are a favorite of George’s so more shade was needed. This is when he began to plant the Zen forest. Twenty-one redbud trees became the understory for the taller trees. They grow fast and tall, enough to provide needed shade. The bonus is the beautiful purple blossoms in the spring, plus the leaves are reddish brown and stay that color until they drop.

Once this was done about thirty tons of topsoil was brought to be spread over the area. Many stones ranging from small to several hundred pounds were placed strategically for decorations and later for extra seating around the pond.

The pond is an old rock quarry. It was well established when they moved there and was full of water then, as it is now, and covered with lily pads and beautiful yellow water irises. It is stunning!

A limestone patio was built at the bottom of a hill. A Buddha there overlooks the area with a view of the pond. It offers a place for meditation and for a gathering of family and friends.

George has planted more oak, hickory, and cedar trees to replace the dying trees he removed. Lights are strung through the trees and add a softness yet brilliance to the nighttime.

Jane is involved in all aspects of the gardens and forest, but she prefers to be the chief weeder, worker, and sometimes advisor. Her passion is really for her potted plants. She has many around the deck and yard.

Both love the peonies now blooming, the hostas, flowering bushes, the lily pads, and the serenity of their own Zen Forest.

