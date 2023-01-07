Amazon shoppers love these probiotics — and they're 50% off, today only

Get your probiotic fix for up to 54 percent off. (Photo: Amazon)

Probiotics are known for their ability to improve digestion and even your overall health. But, like all supplements, they're not cheap.

Well, just for today, Amazon slashed prices more than 50 percent off mega-popular Garden of Life probiotics, allowing you to boost your digestive health at a sweet discount.

There's a huge range of Garden of Life probiotics on sale today, but you definitely don't want to miss these.

Save an impressive 51% off the Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics for Women — which has an impressive 25,000 perfect reviews. The once daily probiotic contains popular strains Lactobaccilus acidophilus and Bifidobacteria to help support your digestion and keep you regular. There are even 50 billion CFU and 16 probiotics for immune health. You'll enjoy a month's worth of probiotics at this price.

"I spent over 1.5 years trying to solve my bloating issues. I was fine in the morning, but by dinner time my stomach would be swollen like a balloon. Nothing, and I mean NOTHING fixed it," a happy customer said. "I randomly came across this in the flash of a Youtube video and took a chance on it on the whim. It took about three weeks before I really noticed a difference. A whole day would go by and suddenly I realized, "holy crap I didn't bloat today!' It was so relieving I could have cried. It's worth every penny."

Feeling more stressed lately? This probiotic mix is specially formulated to help improve your mood, along with your digestive and immune health. You'll enjoy 50 billion CFU and 16 probiotic strains, along with 350 milligrams of organic ashwagandha and Alaskan blueberry to help combat stress. Strains included in this supplement include L. helveticus ROO52, B. longum RO175 and Lactobacillus acidophilus.

"This is an excellent probiotic and supplement," a five-star fan said. "It reduces tension and anxiety while increasing focus, without any downside that I have experienced. I have been taking it for about a year, and it continues to work well."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style + beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Crest 1-Hour Express 3D Whitestrips $29 $55 Save $26 See at Amazon

Olay Total Effects 7 in 1 Night Cream $19 $22 Save $3 See at Amazon

Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set $28 $40 Save $12 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $35 $50 Save $15 See at Amazon

Renpho Active Deep Tissue Massage Gun $67 $250 Save $183 with 5% off coupon See at Amazon

Style

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $42 $90 Save $47 See at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat $41 $75 Save $34 See at Amazon

Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women $15 $20 Save $5 See at Amazon

Ododos Women's Cross Waist Leggings $23 $46 Save $23 See at Amazon