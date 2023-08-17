Gap Inc. Hires New Head of Sourcing

Gap Inc. is looking to turn things around with a new executive in charge of steering the California apparel company’s sourcing organization.

Ian Daniels will take over as head of Gap Inc. sourcing in October. The supply chain expert most recently served as vice president of Timberland’s Asia sourcing for VF Corporation after spending more than eight years rising through the similar responsibilities at Walmart, where he left with the title of vice president of global sourcing.

More from Sourcing Journal

Daniels is the newest addition to the company’s global supply chain leadership team. He will report into Sally Gilligan, the chief officer in charge of supply chain, strategy and transformation, and relocate to Hong Kong from his current base in Singapore. An alum of Marks & Spencer as well as Next Retail, Daniels has spent much of his three-decade career guiding fashion companies through country diversification strategies and leveraging technology to optimize sourcing processes.

Ian Daniels will begin his new role as head of Gap Inc. sourcing in October.

The Pakistan Accord’s most recent signatory seems to be rounding out its executive ranks after several high-profile changes this year. Just weeks ago the owner of Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic and the namesake Gap brand named former Mattel boss Richard Dickson to lead the C-suite after it parted ways with onetime CEO Sonia Syngal following several disappointing quarters. A sudden breakup with Kanye West in September left Gap without the brand heat that its now-defunct Yeezy collab once brought to a label looking to strike a chord with Gen Z. However, not everyone was a believer in the Yeezy Gap tie-up once valued at north of $900 million.

In other company news, a lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses Gap Inc. of violating the WARN Act when it laid off 1,800 workers in the spring.

Click here to read the full article.