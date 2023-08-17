Gap Inc., Facing Employment Lawsuit, Hires New Sourcing Leader

Gap Inc. is looking to turn things around with a new executive in charge of steering the California apparel company’s sourcing organization.

Ian Daniels will take over as head of Gap Inc. sourcing in October. The supply chain expert most recently served as vice president of Timberland’s Asia sourcing for VF Corporation after spending more than eight years rising through the similar responsibilities at Walmart, where he left with the title of vice president of global sourcing.

Daniels is the newest addition to the company’s global supply chain leadership team. He will report into Sally Gilligan, the chief officer in charge of supply chain, strategy and transformation, and relocate to Hong Kong from his current base in Singapore. An alum of Marks & Spencer as well as Next Retail, Daniels has spent much of his three-decade career guiding fashion companies through country diversification strategies and leveraging technology to optimize sourcing processes.

The Pakistan Accord’s most recent signatory seems to be rounding out its executive ranks after several high-profile changes this year. Just weeks ago the owner of Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic and the namesake Gap brand named former Mattel boss Richard Dickson to lead the C-suite after it parted ways with onetime CEO Sonia Syngal following several disappointing quarters. A sudden breakup with Kanye West in September left Gap without the brand heat that its now-defunct Yeezy collab once brought to a label looking to strike a chord with Gen Z. However, not everyone was a believer in the Yeezy Gap tie-up once valued at north of $900 million.

The struggles that led Gap Inc. to cut 1,800 jobs this spring prompted legal action this month from a terminated employee. According to a class-action lawsuit filed Aug. 8 in California, Ian O’Reilly claims the company violated the WARN Act when it ended his employment with just 15 days’ notice. The national labor law requires employers of 100 or more to notify affected workers 60 days in advance of mass layoffs.

O’Reilly, who spent five-and-a-half years with Gap Inc. as manager of supply chain operations, claims the company said it would give him and other affected employees its standard separation package only “if they released Gap Inc. from all claims of violation of the WARN Act,” according to the complaint, which said he declined the offer.

The problem, according to the lawsuit, appears to be an issue of location. During the pandemic, O’Reilly got Gap’s blessing to relocate to Montana while still reporting into a headquarters-based manager. He claims the company gave 60 days’ layoff notice to employees who physically showed up in the San Francisco office but less than that to staff who worked remotely. The complaint states that he was notified on April 27 that the mass layoff would terminate his employment effective May 12.

The lawsuit asks for a jury trial and relevant “compensatory damages and penalties.” Gap Inc. declined to comment.

