Up your gaming setup with these epic discounts from Amazon. (Photo: Amazon)

An alternative vision for this Memorial Day.... Some people will tell you that the great thing about the summer is the swimming, tanning, hiking, partying and vacationing. Those people are wrong. Some other people truly know the score: that, instead of getting all sticky, sunburnt and exhausted, true warm-weather nirvana lies in looong afternoons indoors, AC blasting, propped in front of a monitor, 32-ounce soda in hand, family-size bag of Doritos by your side, headset strapped on, taking on summer's blockbuster video games.

Whether you're playing Tears of the Kingdom like everyone else or you're biding your time for Final Fantasy XVI, there are lots of great games to look forward to — and, thanks to the holiday, to save on. Amazon is currently having a Memorial Day gaming sale with huge discounts on everything from hardware to accessories to top titles. You can also save big on Nintendo Switch hardware and games, since those don't often go on sale!

All Star Wars fans owe it to themselves to try out this two-pack collection. Both JediKnight: Jedi Academy and Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast are bangers you don't want to miss. They're a great way to revisit old classics in a more modern setting. Get both for just $20 right now—that's a third off the regular price!

"Surprised how good this port was - I'm now at the age in life where I can go back and appreciate the nostalgia of playing games from when I was a kid and seriously wonder how I ever defeated them in the first place. Oh! Cheats! Excellent," one gamer quipped. "So much easier than trying to get it to run on a modern PC, the PS4 port did a great job of making games from my childhood available to play on a modern TV. Not too shabby."

If you've never played Rune Factory, you're missing out. The latest entry in the franchise puts you in the role of an amnesiac character that takes over the role of town guardian, fighting monsters and fulfilling quests. If you have previous Rune Factory save data, some of those characters will make guest appearances in this one.

"I'm a big fan of the Rune Factory series and have played all of the other main-line games in the series. They definitely took their time with this one, and it shows. It's no longer a fixed, isometric perspective, but a fully 3D, 3rd-person one where you have to move the camera where you want it. It takes some getting used to, but it's nice to see that it still has the feel & spirit of a Rune Factory game while looking way better than it's predecessors. I've been playing it for hours," one fan said.

CYKOARMOR PS5 Stand and Cooling Station $36 $40 Save $4 If you want to make sure your PlayStation 5 stays cool no matter how long the gaming session, this cooling stand can help. As an added bonus, it can keep your controllers charged and topped off too. $36 at Amazon

One shopper said, "I paired this fan with one the clips on to the back for extra air flow. System stays cool when in use for multiple hours. I like this fan setup the most because it gives me a spot to nest and charge all of my accessories without a bunch of cords everywhere. Very aesthetically pleasing."

The Razer Kaira X works with the Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, and even mobile games. It's your all-around headset, and it's absolutely worth checking out, thanks to the two 50mm drivers and custom memory-fit ear cups. It's available in five colors.

"This headset is awesome! It has fantastic audio. You can hear all the small sounds in the background and the footsteps in fps games are also crystal clear. My friends can hear me clearly through the mic. It fits my overly sized head and it is extremely comfortable. The mute button is very easy to maneuver and overall this headset is a steal for 60 dollars. Would highly recommend for anyone looking for a really good headset that is priced extremely well," said one customer.

Crisis Core originally launched on the PSP. It's an outstanding title that didn't get nearly enough attention when it first released. It tells more of the backstory of Final Fantasy VII, which goes hand-in-hand with the remake of that title. Experience it now with updated graphics and gameplay.

"This was my first Final Fantasy game back on the PSP! It’s still one of my favorites. I’m so happy they remade it for modern consoles so I could play through it again. It’s still just as good as ever. Nearly everything has been improved in this version (gameplay, graphics)...." one fan said.

HyperX HyperX Cloud Core $50 $100 Save $50 Sink yourself into the game with these noise-cancelling cans. The microphone pops off when not needed, and they're completely wire-free for utmost comfort. $50 at Amazon

Games like Elite: Dangerous and Microsoft Flight Sim benefit from improved controls. It makes for a more immersive, true-to-life experience, and the Thrustmaster T-Flight is one of the best entry-level sticks out there. It includes 14 action buttons, one rapid-fire trigger, a hat switch, and five different axes.

"The throttle control in Ace Combat is amazing and all of the axis controls, targeting options, etc. are really perfect for games like that. The level of customization is unlike anything I've ever seen on previous joysticks I've owned," one flier said.

Blue makes excellent condenser mic for everything from streaming and gaming to just chatting with friends. Whether you need a better microphone for work that won't pick up the sound of your keyboard or you want to dip your toe in the wonderful world of streaming, this 30% off deal is awesome.

Says one of over 24,500 five-star fans, "I'm not an expert with mics, but I had a few headsets, and nothing compares to the sound quality (input) this mic provides. The mic is honestly amazing. You are able to control the direction where the mic focuses and also, the sound quality is pretty good. People have told me that now my voice sounds like I'm next to them.... I have been using it in Zoom meetings and even my professors have told me I sound way better than before."

X Rocker Trident $142 $329 Save $187 Want to kick back and game in style? You can't do it better than in this chair, with two built in speakers and Bluetooth audio. $142 at Amazon

"I purchased this chair as a Christmas gift for our now 16 yo and it is perfect. The chair is comfortable he is over 6 feet tall and it is a perfect fit. It was simple to put together. The incorporated sound system exceeded my expectations considering the price I was pleasantly surprised. I would absolutely recommend it for the gamer in your life!" one parent said.

SAMSUNG Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB $170 $290 Save $120 The PlayStation 5 is great, but it's a bit lacking on the storage front. This internal SSD is not only compatible with the PS5, but also blazing fast and has two terabytes of extra juice. $170 at Amazon

Adding an internal SSD to your PlayStation 5 isn't hard, but they've been quite pricey. Now that this 2TB option is on sale, it's the perfect time to snatch up a bit of extra storage. This one is compatible with the PlayStation 5, installs in just minutes, and works great on both PC and PS5.

One user gushed, "Love the speed! it's by far the fastest SSD drive I've used. The bench mark put it at 92%, meaning only 8% of drive tests were rated higher! Yes you can spend less for the same size and have lower read/write speeds, but this drive is what I needed for intensive writes."

SONY Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series $998 $1,500 Save $502 with coupon With PlayStation 5-exclusive features, this TV is ideal for gamers thanks to its fantastic aspect ratio, beautiful display, and 4K HDR support. Save $502 with coupon $998 at Amazon

