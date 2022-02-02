Prep for Super Bowl 2022! Amazon has lots of game-day cookware on sale, starting at $14

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Your game day lineup! Amazon has lots of kitchen MVPs on sale. (Photos: Amazon)

While the big game usually draws a big crowd, festivities may be tame again this year. But even if you’re not heading to your favorite bar or inviting the whole neighborhood over for nachos, you can still have an excellent spread right at home while rooting for your favorite team (and watching the halftime show and those funny commercials, of course).

Amazon just slashed prices on lots of gadgets that are perfect for making all your favorite Super Bowl foods — think wings, grilled burgers, even frozen daiquiris. You don’t have to spend a ton, either: In fact, you can score indoor grills, air fryers and more on sale right now.

Keep scrolling for the best Super Bowl cookware deals on the ‘net.

Your brood's fave foods, just a button away. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether your family is big on buffalo wings, crispy Brussels sprouts or mozzarella sticks, they’ll absolutely love an air fryer. It makes all your favorite fried foods, minus the oil (and minus the guilt). It can also roast, reheat and dehydrate, making it the perfect tool for all your favorite game day foods. Plus, it can fit up to four quarts of fries, veggies, or meat, so you’ll have enough to feed the whole family — and still have leftovers.

“Oh my goodness I want to use this for everything,” one shopper shared. “I like to think of this as a personal sized convection oven on steroids. Veggie burgers are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Roasted vegetables, fish sticks, chicken, burgers, fries, fish all with about 30 to 40 percent shorter cook times than the oven and only a three minute preheat time (vs 6 to 10 oven minutes).”

$100 $130 at Amazon

The Foodi 5-in-1 does it all — including burgers and fries! (Photo: Amazon)

Ninja also boasts the No. 1 bestselling electric indoor grill (plus) on Amazon, and it's on sale! The Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill is now $180 (was $230), and it has so many tricks up its sleeve. Grill, roast, air fry, bake and dehydrate to your heart's content with this all-in-one beast! You'll be glad you have this come game day.

It's already got a whopping 17,300-plus five-star fans. "Exceeds expectations," raved one. "This thing is better than advertised. It cooks at 500 degrees, which makes steaks like butter. It is truly smokeless. I used avocado oil and wonderful results with New York strip steaks and Brussel sprouts...My wife didn’t even complain about having a new kitchen appliance after eating the steak. She even suggested making counter space for it."

$180 $230 at Amazon

The ultimate kitchen workhorse. (Photo: Amazon)

If you still haven’t invested in a cast-iron Dutch oven — now is the time. This No. 1 bestseller from iconic 125-year old brand Lodge is available in a pretty blue, and it’s designed to beautifully bake, broil, roast or braise. You can even use it as a deep fryer. It’s versatile, and it’s built to last you decades.

One shopper shared: “I've had this pot close to a year now and I use it at least three times a week. My husband has remarked several times that we are 'getting our money's worth' with it. It is perfect for roasting chicken, making jambalaya, frying anything, making soups, braising beef, roasting garlic...everything. It goes from stovetop to oven and the lid fits tight and keeps your meats juicy and tender.”

$80 $115 at Amazon

Serve up this pop-ular treat in a flash! (Photo: Amazon)

Don't get stuck in the kitchen the entire game. Feed busy mouths fast with a little help from the Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper. This BPA-free bowl pops up to 15 cups at a time, and you can serve it fresh out of the microwave. It's dishwasher safe for quick clean up and collapsible for easy storage! Plus this gem comes in several colors, so you might even want to match it to your fave team.

Nearly 16,500 fans have given the Popco popper a perfect rating. Writes one: "Holy smokes this thing is awesome! Fill up your desired amount, pop that sucker in the microwave and get ready for little white puffed goodness! Using this is as easy as breathing!"

$14 $20 at Amazon

Safely enjoy your favorite steaks and burgers. (Photo: Amazon)

Even if you’re a true grill master, it pays to be safe — and if your family and friends have a variety of preferences for meat doneness, you want to be sure you hit it out of the park, every time. This digital thermometer isn’t just half off, but it has over 40,500 five-star reviews!. It accurately reads the temp of poultry, meats, and seafood, so that everyone has a safe (and delicious) game day.

"I am very happy with this meat thermometer," one shopper shared. "It easily inserts into any meat, allowing you to get it into the perfect depth for measuring the heat therefore getting an accurate reading. The format on the front helps in choosing rare, well-done etc.. The unit fits comfortably into my hand. I was thrilled that I could also use this grilling steak and chops on my Weber grill."

$15 (with on-page coupon) $30 at Amazon

Store your cans in here. (Photo: Amazon)

Nothing hurts more than having to schlep back to the fridge for a refill, only to miss a major play. Why not bring the fridge to you? This mini version can house up to six cans, plus it comes with a removable shelf and a convenient carry handle. You can also use it for snacks or even to store skincare. And it easily packs up for road trips.

One shopper shared: “We ordered this fridge for my husband to take to work. Now, he can keep his lunch cool without having to carry icepacks. It has a small shelf to help keep items organized and a tiny pocket on the inside of the door. Great purchase!”

$43 with on-page coupon $60 at Amazon

Whip up smoothies, frozen drinks, salsa and more! (Photo: Amazon)

Mixed drinks, smoothies, dips and salsas are a cinch for this powerful and popular Oster. It can fit up to six cups of fruits, veggies and ice, plus it blends, purees and more in seconds. The five-cup food processor bowl slices, chops and shreds like a champ. Ready to clean up? Just toss the pitcher in the dishwasher.

The Oster 1200's superpower secret? It's Dual Direction Blade and 900 watts of power No wonder it has over 16,300 five-star ratings!

"Great blender for a great price and it's glass," wrote an excited shopper. "I'm in love with this blender. So far I have made almond milk, protein shakes, green smoothies, fresh salsa, and frozen strawberry daiquiris. Everything has turned out amazing! This is a powerful blender and crushes ice in just seconds. For the price, I am very happy. I'm so glad I got this instead of the more expensive blenders I was considering."

$91 $150 at Amazon

