GALLERY: ART Outfitters celebrates ninth annual ARTstravaganza

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – ART Outfitters, one of the oldest retailers in the Capital City at 143-year-old, celebrated their ninth annual ARTstravaganza Saturday.

During the event, the store had a variety of items for sale, as well as a wide selection of classes on subjects like pointed pen calligraphy, tie-dye art, marbling and a garage band screen printing demo.

Owner Kerry Kemp said that the event started out with humble beginnings and became so enjoyable, she decided to continue.

“It started with wanting to do an expo of some sort. We invited local teachers to come and sit and do a demonstration and advertise their classes, and we had a few sale items alongside of it and some snacks. It just ended up being so fun that we’ve done it every year since then,” Kemp stated.



















One of the main additions to ARTstravaganza in the last few years is goodie bags that Kemp and her staff gather products for through the year and sell at the event.

“The thing we do that I think is the most exciting is we build this goodie bag. I buy mostly little tools all year long and little fun things and then we start hitting up manufacturers for samples to go in the bag, we sell it for $20. It’s a bunch of fun things to experiment with,” Kemp stated.

To learn more about ART Outfitters, visit them online at Art-Outfitters.com.

