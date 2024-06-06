Gainesville: Vivian Filer honored with Community Servant's Heart Award

Community Hospice and Palliative Care has awarded its Community Servant's Heart Award to historian, storyteller and retired nurse Vivian Filer, who is also known as Queen Mother Mangye Naa Amiami Osuowaa Okropong I.

The title was bestowed on her last year during her enstoolment and it means the mother who loves and protects all of her children.

The ceremony took place Wednesday (June 5, 2024) at the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center, 837 SE Seventh Ave., Gainesville.

A legacy of education and service

Filer was born in Trenton, Florida and was raised in Gainesville. She graduated with honors from Lincoln High School in 1956 and married Delano Filer Sr. in 1958 and became the mother of two sons: Delano Jr. and Craig.

She earned an associate of science degree from Santa Fe College, a bachelor of science degree in nursing at the University of Florida, and two master’s degrees. She holds a master’s degree in education from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale and a master’s of science in psychological mental health from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Her career in health sciences spanned nearly 40 years, during which she served as a professor of nursing and interim director of health sciences at Santa Fe College and helped to desegregate Alachua County General Hospital.

Filer is a church member of Mount Olive AME Church, which is located adjacent to The Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center. The church purchased the land in 1995 and through Filer's dedication, the museum held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 11, 2019.

Bishop Lionel Walker, pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, gave the invocation prayer and thanked father for her service to the community.

"Thank you for bringing us together to recognize the hard work and dedication of Mrs. Filer," Walker said. "Thank you for the leaders and their vision who helped make this happen. Without her love and support, it will not be possible."

'She is second to none'

Kenyarda Feathers, the community relations representative for Community Hospice and Palliative Care and pastor of Williams Temple Church of God in Christ, shared how Filer's work is felt throughout the community on a daily basis.

"She is second to none," Feathers said. "We are sitting in a building that she has spearheaded."

Billie Dodd, the north central Florida regional director for Community Hospice and Palliative Care, explained how the principles the hospice stands for mirror Filer's principles, as well.

"I see a woman with love and filled with God," Dodd said. "I see a room full of servants. I'm glad to recognize a beautiful soul here today. She's committed to do the right thing for the right reasons. You [Filer] practice positive leadership and promote diversity."

Eric Godet, president and CEO of the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, was the keynote speaker and presented the award to Filer.

Filer was the co-founder of the Greater Gainesville Black Nurses Association and one of the founders of the Springhill Neighborhood Association. Godet said Filer is one of his heroes and a great mother figure in the community.

"She grabs hold of everyone to make sure they hold on to the vision," Godet said. "That's what it's all about: shared community. I talked to folks from Trenton who can testify what you have done then and you what you were going to do in the future. She are shaping the hearts and minds of future leaders to come."

Godet said how wonderful it is to give someone their flowers while they were here.

"I'm so fortunate to have you here with us," Godet said. "You deserve all of the accolades. You have been in this community watching over us, shepherding us, and praying over us and keeping us humble."

Godet said her work in preserving history in the city is powerful and meaningful.

"We are so proud to recognize your work you put in every day," Godet said. "You invest in our community and make sure we do the work to preserve our history. She always told our history through stories. My grandfather would tell me that is a skill we should not lose."

'I am very honored'

Filer approached the podium and accepted her award and thanked the community for its support.

"I am very honored," Filer said. "I can't tell you how much this means to me. When you're out working, you don't think of accolades. I don't claim to do this by myself. I have friends and family who have helped me along the way."

Filer talked about the role models she had growing up in the Springhill community and how she aspire to be a nurse because of them.

"I wanted to be like them," Filer said. "The role models I wanted to become have brought me here. There's still more work that needs to be done."

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Honored: Community Servant's Heart Award for Vivian Filer