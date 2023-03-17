We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

'Aches and pains have vanished': Grab this comfy office chair while it's $114 off

3
A good office chair makes all the difference between wrapping up your workday in comfort or agony. But, if you've been using a chair that's old or not ergonomic, you're kind of rolling the dice with how you'll feel when you're done working for the day. Well, heads up: For today only, Amazon is running a sale on the fan-favorite Gabrylly ergonomic mesh office chair. You'll save $114...and your back.

Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

This office chair is packed with must-have features to help you work in comfort.
This office chair has a lot going for it. For starters, it offers an array of adjustment options, so you can get that just-right feel. Custom-tweak the seat height, headrest, backrest and even flip-up arms to allow you to get your chair up close to your desk. There's also a recline function, so you can tilt the back of the chair between 90 and 120 degrees. It's also swathed in breathable mesh to lend support and help keep you cool and comfortable while you work.

Another perk: It's a little roomier than your standard office chair and holds up to 280 pounds. It's also supported by five casters, allowing you to roll between spots in your home office without needing to get up.

This swanky chair could be yours.

Choose between black and grey shades — they're both on sale!

More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this office chair, with some swearing it's helped get rid of their pain. "I've been using the chair for about three weeks and love it," said a five-star fan. "Aches and pains from my prior chair...have now vanished. I wasn't sure if it was the sitting or the chair, but now I do! It was well worth the upgrade."

Others say installation is a breeze. "This was the easiest chair I’ve ever put together," a happy customer said. "Eight bolts, two screws. Solid-feeling components. Even the Allen keys have handles. Instructions were not really needed and yet the best I’ve ever seen. Quality pictures on thick stock paper, understandable translation, several contact points. It was like buying something from Apple."

Enjoy three-stage tilt back, flip-up arms and more perks with this comfortable chair.
