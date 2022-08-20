Gabrielle Union poses in an orange bikini in new PDA-filled photos with husband Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shared PDA-filled photos of their Spanish vacation. (Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Is it hot in here — or is it just Gabrielle Union’s Instagram? The actress, 49, shared some sizzling Instagram photos from her time in Spain with her husband, Dwyane Wade.

In the pics, the Bring It On star rocked an orange bikini and a sunny orange and yellow-patterned coverup. The Hollywood duo struck a series of loved-up poses in the Mallorca sun, ranging from flirty to fierce.

“It’s begun,” Union captioned the carousel of PDA-filled photos, followed by Spanish flag and wave emojis. She hashtagged the pic, “#WadeWorldTour2022.”

Commenters loved the vacation photos of the couple.

“Just fine as y’all wanna be!!!!!!” commented singer JoJo Levesque.

“Let’s goooo!!” wrote La La Anthony, along with some heart-eye emojis.

“Honestly, I look forward to this vacation every year,” added Nia Linder Batts.

The last time Union used the hashtag “#WadeWorldTour2022,” was in June, when the Cheaper by the Dozen star shared some hotel balcony photos from the couple’s trip to Milan.

At the time, actress Vanessa Hudgens commented “hot mamaaa," while singer SZA wrote “OBSESSED” followed by a heart-eye emoji.

The couple does more than just vacation together. In August, the Being Mary Jane star shared an Instagram reel of her and Wade’s competitive morning workout.

In the video, Wade and Union switch off doing the same exercises. “Don’t be fooled, I got HIM up this morning,” she captioned the post, followed by a strong arm and a sweat emoji.

In another workout-related Instagram video Union called Wade “my favorite workout partner.”

Union — who recently shared a candid post about her mental health — addressed her insecurities about aging in her 2021 memoir, You Got Anything Stronger?, in which she reflected on her nine-year age gap with Wade and the pressure to "outrun age with every bit of energy you can muster.”

"As women, we are trained to see all these little signs of aging come up as a loss, each one a plank disappearing from the rope bridge falling apart behind us,” Union wrote.

