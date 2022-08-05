Gabrielle Union, 49, poses nude on Instagram: 'The rebirth will be glorious'

Gabrielle Union just bared it all.

The Breaking In actress, 49, took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself naked while in what appears to be a makeup chair. She covered herself with her knees and arms as she stared into the camera.

She captioned the photo, “Naked & Unafraid. The Rebirth Will Be GLORIOUS.”

Union also thanked model and actress Lauren London, whose partner Nipsey Hussle was murdered in 2019, for inspiring her.

“PS Thank you @laurenlondon you showed up like the angel you are and dropped some knowledge & love on me that has changed the course of my life,” Union continued. “Won’t He do it. PSS THANK YOU to everyone who has taken the time to pour into me these last few months as I’ve struggled mightily. THANK YOU!!!!!”

London responded in the comments section with different emojis, including a butterfly, fairy and angel.

While it is unclear what Union is specifically referring to, the Bring It On star has long been candid about her struggles with mental health, much of which stems from surviving a rape while working at a shoe store at 19. In June, she shared a video to Instagram of herself at the Met Gala, along with a caption about having to manage her mental health at big events.

“As a rape survivor, I have battled PTSD for 30 years. Living with anxiety and panic attacks all these years has never been easy,” she began her caption. “There’s times the anxiety is so bad it shrinks my life. Leaving the house or making a left hand turn at an uncontrolled light can fill me with terror. Anxiety can turn my anticipation about a party or fun event I’ve been excited about attending (Met Ball) into pure agony. When we tell y’all what we are experiencing, please believe us the 1st time we mention it. No, it’s not like being nervous and everyone experiences and deals with anxiety differently, and that’s OK. I don’t need you to try to ‘fix’ me. I share this as I hope everyone living with anxiety knows they aren’t alone or ‘being extra.’ I see you, I FEEL you and there is so much love for you. Always. Love and light good people. Be good to each other out there.”

This is not the first time Union has stripped down for Instagram. In September 2021, she appeared topless on the social media platform to share an empowering message.

“Giving strong dancing cricket vibes but when folks ask what it feels like to be so publicly vulnerable… This right here,” she wrote at the time. “Seriously though, if you have ever felt like you might literally die from humiliation, being vulnerable can be a challenge but lemme tell youuuuuuu, it’s actually FREEDOM. Peace & joy can live side by side with vulnerability.”

