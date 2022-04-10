Gabrielle Union, 49, wows in blue bikini: 'BAM'

Gabrielle Union (at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party) turned heads with her bikini shoot. (Photo: Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Gabrielle Union wasn't playing around about turning "Forty-FINE" on her 49th birthday last October. On Sunday the Cheaper By the Dozen star caused jaws to drop with a poolside photo shoot that sees her in full-on bombshell mode.

"#SundayFunday," the Bring It On actress captioned a trio of photos in which she poses in a pool while rocking a bright blue string bikini and long, cascading curls.

Awestruck commenters — among them, Iman and Janelle Monae — unleashed a slew of fire emojis in response.

"Ma'am," wrote Tessa Tessa Thompson, neatly rhyming with Emmy winner Uzo Aduba's comment: "BAM."

"WERK HENNY!!" added Taraji P. Henson of the stunning shoot, which also drew likes from Chrissy Teigen and Mindy Kaling.

Outside of swimsuit shoots, Union has been busy using her platform to speak out against LGBTQ legislation in support of 14-year-old stepdaughter Zaya Wade, who is trans. Last month the actress spoke on the Keep It! podcast about calling on Disney, which produced her latest family comedy, to distance itself from Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law; the corporation has since come out in opposition to it.

"I was very clear about my thoughts about Disney funding hate and oppression," Union said. "They might murder off my character, you know, in Cheaper by the Dozen. The sequel [might be] 'Zoey has died in a tragic accident.' The reality is, I don't know. I will never know how my name is spoken of in rooms due to me telling the truth, right? I have no idea. Luckily, there's enough other companies that are willing to hire me, knowing that I tell the truth and I will not be held back by fear."

She continued to share how it's important for her and husband Dwyane Wade to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to the causes they care about.

"We have this platform, and we are in a position to tell the truth," she said. "At some point, ya gotta say, 'I think I have enough money or things or power that I can be honest.' I don't know what that line in the sand is or how many billions someone needs to just tell the truth, shame the devil. I don't know what that barometer is for everybody. But we hit that number a long time ago."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.